IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

Bollywood’s biggest stars lit up the grand stage at the IIFA Awards 2025, celebrating the finest in Hindi cinema with spectacular performances and heartfelt tributes. From honoring legendary icons to crowning new champions, the 25th edition was a night to remember!

Bollywood’s biggest stars lit up the grand stage at the IIFA Awards 2025, celebrating the finest in Hindi cinema.

IIFA Awards 2025: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards returned in grand style for its 25th edition, held on March 8 and 9. The two-day extravaganza commenced with the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 on March 8, setting the stage for the main event on Sunday. Bollywood’s biggest stars came together to celebrate the best in Hindi cinema, dazzling the audience with electrifying performances and emotional tributes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Tribute to Bollywood Legends

This year’s ceremony paid homage to some of Indian cinema’s most iconic figures. A special celebration marked the 50th anniversary of the legendary film Sholay, rekindling nostalgia for one of Bollywood’s most beloved classics.

Adding to the emotional depth of the night, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit set the stage ablaze with a mesmerizing performance. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered a heartfelt tribute to her grandfather, the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, commemorating his 100 years in cinema. The moment resonated deeply with the audience, highlighting the rich legacy of Indian filmmaking.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Top Honors of the Night at IIFA Awards 2025

The prestigious awards recognized exceptional talent across various categories, with Laapataa Ladies taking home the coveted Best Picture award. Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor for his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, while Nitanshi Goel was honored with Best Actress for her role in Laapataa Ladies.

Acclaimed filmmaker Kiran Rao won Best Director for Laapataa Ladies, further solidifying the film’s dominance at the event.

Full List of IIFA Awards 2025 Winners

Major Awards

Best Picture : Laapataa Ladies

: Laapataa Ladies Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) : Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

: Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies) Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) : Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

: Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) Best Director: Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Performance Categories

Best Performance in a Negative Role : Raghav Juyal (Kill)

: Raghav Juyal (Kill) Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) : Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)

: Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan) Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Special Recognition

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Rakesh Roshan

Writing and Screenplay

Best Story (Original) – Popular Category : Biplab Goswami (Laapataa Ladies)

: Biplab Goswami (Laapataa Ladies) Best Story (Adapted) : Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Surti & Anukriti Pandey (Merry Christmas)

: Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Surti & Anukriti Pandey (Merry Christmas) Best Dialogues : Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, and Monal Thaakar (Article 370)

: Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, and Monal Thaakar (Article 370) Best Screenplay: Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Debut Awards

Best Directorial Debut : Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)

: Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express) Best Debut (Female) : Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

: Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies) Best Debut (Male): Lakshya Lalwani (Kill)

Technical Excellence

Best Special Effects (Visual) : Red Chillies VFX (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

: Red Chillies VFX (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) Best Editing : Jabeen Merchant (Laapataa Ladies)

: Jabeen Merchant (Laapataa Ladies) Best Choreography : Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba – Bad Newz)

: Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba – Bad Newz) Best Cinematography: Rafey Mahmood (Kill)

Also Read: IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress