Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
IIFA Awards 2025: Where To Watch The Star-Studded Celebration On TV And OTT

Missed the star-studded IIFA 2025 in Jaipur? The grand celebration airs on ZeeTV this Sunday at 8 PM—here’s when and where to watch!

IIFA Awards 2025: Where To Watch The Star-Studded Celebration On TV And OTT

Don’t miss IIFA Awards 2025! Watch the star-studded event on ZeeTV, March 16, at 8 PM. Here’s all you need to know!


IIFA Awards 2025: The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) marked a milestone with its 25th edition, hosted in Rajasthan’s Jaipur last weekend. The two-day extravaganza celebrated the silver jubilee of the prestigious awards, drawing the biggest names in Bollywood, including Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor. A special tribute was paid to legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, commemorating his 100 years in cinema.

For those who missed the live event in Jaipur, the much-anticipated ceremony will soon be available for television audiences.

When and Where to Watch IIFA Awards 2025?

This year’s IIFA Awards will be broadcast on ZeeTV at 8 PM on March 16. Announcing the telecast, the official IIFA Instagram handle shared a post, stating: “With glam, fam, and sass, IIFA Awards 2025 is set to dazzle! Are you ready to celebrate 25 years of IIFA? Watch IIFA Awards 2025 on March 16th, Sunday, at 8 PM, only on #ZeeTV.”

Big Winners of IIFA Awards 2025

The biggest wins of the night belonged to Laapataa Ladies, sweeping an impressive 10 awards across multiple categories. Other notable wins included Kartik Aaryan and Nitanshi Goel, both securing major accolades.

A surprise victory came for Raghav Juyal, who won for his outstanding performance in a negative role in Kill. Meanwhile, Lakshya Lalwani took home the award for Best Debut (Male). Interestingly, none of Bollywood’s A-listers made it to the winners’ list this year, making way for fresh talent to shine.

Sonu Nigam Criticizes IIFA Awards 2025 Over No Nomination

Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam sparked controversy after being left out of the nominations despite the massive popularity of his song Mere Dholna 2.0. Expressing his discontent, Nigam took to Instagram following the event, attributing the snub to political interference.

In his post, he wrote, “Thank you IIFA… After all, you were answerable to the Rajasthan bureaucracy.” His remarks quickly gained traction, with fans flooding the comment section in support of the singer.

Political Angle to the Controversy

The issue dates back three months when Sonu Nigam publicly criticized Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for walking out of his performance midway during a concert in Jaipur. At the time, the singer expressed his disappointment over what he perceived as a lack of respect from the state leadership.

With the IIFA Awards held in Jaipur, Nigam linked the snub to the earlier controversy, suggesting a possible political motive behind his exclusion from the nominations.

Also Read: Why Was AR Rahman Rushed To Chennai Hospital Over The Weekend? Here’s What Happened

