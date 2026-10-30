IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda Win Best Actor Awards; Dhurandhar Dominates

The winners of the 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards have been announced, with Dhurandhar emerging as the biggest winner in the film categories. Ranveer Singh took home the Best Actor award for his performance in the Aditya Dhar directorial, while Aneet Padda won Best Actress for Saiyaara.

Aditya Dhar also received recognition for directing and writing Dhurandhar. The film’s wins extended to several technical categories, while Saiyaara secured multiple honours for its performances and music. Chhaava and War 2 also featured among the winners. The 2026 awards recognised achievements across theatrical films, digital films and web series. Here’s the complete list of winners across the announced categories.

IIFA Awards 2026: Winners In Popular Categories

Category Winner Film Best Picture Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar Dhurandhar Best International Film 20th Century Studios (India distributors), Jon Landau and James Cameron Avatar: Fire & Ash Best Director Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar Best Actor (Leading Role) Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Best Actress (Leading Role) Aneet Padda Saiyaara Best Actor (Supporting Role) Sanjay Dutt Dhurandhar Best Actress (Supporting Role) Huma Qureshi Jolly LLB 3 Best Performance in a Negative Role Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar Best Music Direction Shashwat Sachdev Dhurandhar Best Story (Original) Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar Best Story (Adapted) Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy and Neeraj Ghaywan Homebound Best Lyrics Irshad Kamil Saiyaara Best Playback Singer (Male) Faheem Abdullah Saiyaara Best Playback Singer (Female) Shreya Ghoshal Saiyaara Reprise – Female

IIFA Awards 2026: Technical Winners

Dhurandhar also secured several technical honours, including awards for cinematography, screenplay, dialogues, editing and sound design. Chhaava won in the sound mixing, background score and visual effects categories, while War 2 was recognised for choreography.

Category Winner Film/Song Best Cinematography Vikash Nowlakha Dhurandhar Best Screenplay Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar Best Dialogues Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar Best Editing Shivkumar V. Panicker Dhurandhar Best Choreography Bosco Leslie Martis ‘Aavan Jaavan’ – War 2 Best Sound Design Bishwadeep Chatterjee Dhurandhar Best Sound Mixing Alok De Chhaava Best Background Score A R Rahman Chhaava Best Visual Effects Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine Chhaava

IIFA Awards 2026: Best Debut Winners

The debut categories recognised two young performers who made their mark with Saiyaara and Azaad.

Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani – Azaad

IIFA Awards 2026: Digital Film Winners

The digital film categories recognised performances and filmmaking across titles including Baramulla, Stolen, Mrs, Nishaanchi 2 and The Mehta Boys.

Category Winner Film Best Picture Baramulla Baramulla Best Story (Original) Baramulla Baramulla Best Direction Karan Tejpal Stolen Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Abhishek Banerjee Stolen Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Sanya Malhotra Mrs Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) Monika Panwar Nishaanchi 2 Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Avinash Tiwary The Mehta Boys

IIFA Awards 2026: Digital Series Winners

Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood featured prominently in the digital series categories, winning Best Series and Best Direction. Paatal Lok 2 also secured awards for its lead performances and original story.

Category Winner Series Best Series The Ba**ds of Bollywood The Ba**ds of Bollywood Best Direction Aryan Khan The Ba**ds of Bollywood Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) Anya Singh The Ba**ds of Bollywood Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Raghav Juyal The Ba**ds of Bollywood Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Jaideep Ahlawat Paatal Lok 2 Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Tillotama Shome Paatal Lok 2 Best Original Story Paatal Lok 2 Paatal Lok 2

IIFA Awards 2026: Other Digital And Reality Show Winners

The awards also recognised non-fiction programming, docuseries and title music.

Best Docuseries/Docufilm: Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan – The Roshans

Best Reality/Non-Scripted: BBC Studios, All3Media and Prime Video – The Traitors

Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta – ‘Number 1’, The Ba**ds of Bollywood

The winners were announced on Friday, October 30, through IIFA’s official social media channels. Unlike the traditional format, this year’s winners were announced without an on-ground awards ceremony, according to Khaleej Times.

With Dhurandhar leading the theatrical film categories, Saiyaara collecting acting and music honours, and The Ba**ds of Bollywood making its presence felt in the digital series section, the 2026 winners list covered a wide range of films and streaming titles.

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