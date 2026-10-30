IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda Win Best Actor Awards; Dhurandhar Dominates

The winners of the 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards have been announced, with Dhurandhar emerging as the biggest winner in the film categories. Ranveer Singh took home the Best Actor award for his performance in the Aditya Dhar directorial, while Aneet Padda won Best Actress for Saiyaara.
Aditya Dhar also received recognition for directing and writing Dhurandhar. The film’s wins extended to several technical categories, while Saiyaara secured multiple honours for its performances and music. Chhaava and War 2 also featured among the winners. The 2026 awards recognised achievements across theatrical films, digital films and web series. Here’s the complete list of winners across the announced categories.
IIFA Awards 2026: Winners In Popular Categories
|Category
|Winner
|Film
|Best Picture
|Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar
|Dhurandhar
|Best International Film
|20th Century Studios (India distributors), Jon Landau and James Cameron
|Avatar: Fire & Ash
|Best Director
|Aditya Dhar
|Dhurandhar
|Best Actor (Leading Role)
|Ranveer Singh
|Dhurandhar
|Best Actress (Leading Role)
|Aneet Padda
|Saiyaara
|Best Actor (Supporting Role)
|Sanjay Dutt
|Dhurandhar
|Best Actress (Supporting Role)
|Huma Qureshi
|Jolly LLB 3
|Best Performance in a Negative Role
|Akshaye Khanna
|Dhurandhar
|Best Music Direction
|Shashwat Sachdev
|Dhurandhar
|Best Story (Original)
|Aditya Dhar
|Dhurandhar
|Best Story (Adapted)
|Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy and Neeraj Ghaywan
|Homebound
|Best Lyrics
|Irshad Kamil
|Saiyaara
|Best Playback Singer (Male)
|Faheem Abdullah
|Saiyaara
|Best Playback Singer (Female)
|Shreya Ghoshal
|Saiyaara Reprise – Female
IIFA Awards 2026: Technical Winners
Dhurandhar also secured several technical honours, including awards for cinematography, screenplay, dialogues, editing and sound design. Chhaava won in the sound mixing, background score and visual effects categories, while War 2 was recognised for choreography.
|Category
|Winner
|Film/Song
|Best Cinematography
|Vikash Nowlakha
|Dhurandhar
|Best Screenplay
|Aditya Dhar
|Dhurandhar
|Best Dialogues
|Aditya Dhar
|Dhurandhar
|Best Editing
|Shivkumar V. Panicker
|Dhurandhar
|Best Choreography
|Bosco Leslie Martis
|‘Aavan Jaavan’ – War 2
|Best Sound Design
|Bishwadeep Chatterjee
|Dhurandhar
|Best Sound Mixing
|Alok De
|Chhaava
|Best Background Score
|A R Rahman
|Chhaava
|Best Visual Effects
|Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine
|Chhaava
IIFA Awards 2026: Best Debut Winners
The debut categories recognised two young performers who made their mark with Saiyaara and Azaad.
-
Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara
-
Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani – Azaad
IIFA Awards 2026: Digital Film Winners
The digital film categories recognised performances and filmmaking across titles including Baramulla, Stolen, Mrs, Nishaanchi 2 and The Mehta Boys.
|Category
|Winner
|Film
|Best Picture
|Baramulla
|Baramulla
|Best Story (Original)
|Baramulla
|Baramulla
|Best Direction
|Karan Tejpal
|Stolen
|Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
|Abhishek Banerjee
|Stolen
|Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
|Sanya Malhotra
|Mrs
|Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)
|Monika Panwar
|Nishaanchi 2
|Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
|Avinash Tiwary
|The Mehta Boys
IIFA Awards 2026: Digital Series Winners
Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood featured prominently in the digital series categories, winning Best Series and Best Direction. Paatal Lok 2 also secured awards for its lead performances and original story.
|Category
|Winner
|Series
|Best Series
|The Ba**ds of Bollywood
|The Ba**ds of Bollywood
|Best Direction
|Aryan Khan
|The Ba**ds of Bollywood
|Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)
|Anya Singh
|The Ba**ds of Bollywood
|Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
|Raghav Juyal
|The Ba**ds of Bollywood
|Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
|Jaideep Ahlawat
|Paatal Lok 2
|Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
|Tillotama Shome
|Paatal Lok 2
|Best Original Story
|Paatal Lok 2
|Paatal Lok 2
IIFA Awards 2026: Other Digital And Reality Show Winners
The awards also recognised non-fiction programming, docuseries and title music.
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Best Docuseries/Docufilm: Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan – The Roshans
-
Best Reality/Non-Scripted: BBC Studios, All3Media and Prime Video – The Traitors
-
Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta – ‘Number 1’, The Ba**ds of Bollywood
The winners were announced on Friday, October 30, through IIFA’s official social media channels. Unlike the traditional format, this year’s winners were announced without an on-ground awards ceremony, according to Khaleej Times.
With Dhurandhar leading the theatrical film categories, Saiyaara collecting acting and music honours, and The Ba**ds of Bollywood making its presence felt in the digital series section, the 2026 winners list covered a wide range of films and streaming titles.
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Sunny Singh is a Journalist and Content Writer with a strong affinity for Bollywood and Hollywood insiders, music and more. Somewhat of a writer and poet himself, he thrives on giving life to words and deliver all you need to know about the entertainment sector.