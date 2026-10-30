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Home > Entertainment News > IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda Win Best Actor Awards; Dhurandhar Dominates

IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda Win Best Actor Awards; Dhurandhar Dominates

The IIFA Awards 2026 winners have been announced, with Dhurandhar leading the film categories. Ranveer Singh and Aneet Padda won the leading acting honours, while The Ba**ds of Bollywood and Paatal Lok 2 featured among the digital winners.

IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List (Image; X)
IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List (Image; X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-30 21:18 IST

The winners of the 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards have been announced, with Dhurandhar emerging as the biggest winner in the film categories. Ranveer Singh took home the Best Actor award for his performance in the Aditya Dhar directorial, while Aneet Padda won Best Actress for Saiyaara.

Aditya Dhar also received recognition for directing and writing Dhurandhar. The film’s wins extended to several technical categories, while Saiyaara secured multiple honours for its performances and music. Chhaava and War 2 also featured among the winners. The 2026 awards recognised achievements across theatrical films, digital films and web series. Here’s the complete list of winners across the announced categories.

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IIFA Awards 2026: Winners In Popular Categories

Category Winner Film
Best Picture Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar Dhurandhar
Best International Film 20th Century Studios (India distributors), Jon Landau and James Cameron Avatar: Fire & Ash
Best Director Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar
Best Actor (Leading Role) Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar
Best Actress (Leading Role) Aneet Padda Saiyaara
Best Actor (Supporting Role) Sanjay Dutt Dhurandhar
Best Actress (Supporting Role) Huma Qureshi Jolly LLB 3
Best Performance in a Negative Role Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar
Best Music Direction Shashwat Sachdev Dhurandhar
Best Story (Original) Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar
Best Story (Adapted) Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy and Neeraj Ghaywan Homebound
Best Lyrics Irshad Kamil Saiyaara
Best Playback Singer (Male) Faheem Abdullah Saiyaara
Best Playback Singer (Female) Shreya Ghoshal Saiyaara Reprise – Female

IIFA Awards 2026: Technical Winners

Dhurandhar also secured several technical honours, including awards for cinematography, screenplay, dialogues, editing and sound design. Chhaava won in the sound mixing, background score and visual effects categories, while War 2 was recognised for choreography.

Category Winner Film/Song
Best Cinematography Vikash Nowlakha Dhurandhar
Best Screenplay Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar
Best Dialogues Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar
Best Editing Shivkumar V. Panicker Dhurandhar
Best Choreography Bosco Leslie Martis ‘Aavan Jaavan’ – War 2
Best Sound Design Bishwadeep Chatterjee Dhurandhar
Best Sound Mixing Alok De Chhaava
Best Background Score A R Rahman Chhaava
Best Visual Effects Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine Chhaava

IIFA Awards 2026: Best Debut Winners

The debut categories recognised two young performers who made their mark with Saiyaara and Azaad.

  • Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

  • Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani – Azaad

IIFA Awards 2026: Digital Film Winners

The digital film categories recognised performances and filmmaking across titles including Baramulla, Stolen, Mrs, Nishaanchi 2 and The Mehta Boys.

Category Winner Film
Best Picture Baramulla Baramulla
Best Story (Original) Baramulla Baramulla
Best Direction Karan Tejpal Stolen
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Abhishek Banerjee Stolen
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Sanya Malhotra Mrs
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) Monika Panwar Nishaanchi 2
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Avinash Tiwary The Mehta Boys

IIFA Awards 2026: Digital Series Winners

Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood featured prominently in the digital series categories, winning Best Series and Best Direction. Paatal Lok 2 also secured awards for its lead performances and original story.

Category Winner Series
Best Series The Ba**ds of Bollywood The Ba**ds of Bollywood
Best Direction Aryan Khan The Ba**ds of Bollywood
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) Anya Singh The Ba**ds of Bollywood
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) Raghav Juyal The Ba**ds of Bollywood
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Jaideep Ahlawat Paatal Lok 2
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Tillotama Shome Paatal Lok 2
Best Original Story Paatal Lok 2 Paatal Lok 2

IIFA Awards 2026: Other Digital And Reality Show Winners

The awards also recognised non-fiction programming, docuseries and title music.

  • Best Docuseries/Docufilm: Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan – The Roshans

  • Best Reality/Non-Scripted: BBC Studios, All3Media and Prime Video – The Traitors

  • Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta – ‘Number 1’, The Ba**ds of Bollywood

The winners were announced on Friday, October 30, through IIFA’s official social media channels. Unlike the traditional format, this year’s winners were announced without an on-ground awards ceremony, according to Khaleej Times.

With Dhurandhar leading the theatrical film categories, Saiyaara collecting acting and music honours, and The Ba**ds of Bollywood making its presence felt in the digital series section, the 2026 winners list covered a wide range of films and streaming titles.

ALSO READ: Madhubala’s Father Poured Perfume Into Her Grave And Cried For Years; After His Death, Her Family Feared Her Final Resting Place Was Gone

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IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda Win Best Actor Awards; Dhurandhar Dominates
Tags: Aneet PaddaAryan KhanBollywood AwardsDhurandharIIFA Awards 2026ranveer singhSaiyaara

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IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda Win Best Actor Awards; Dhurandhar Dominates

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IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda Win Best Actor Awards; Dhurandhar Dominates
IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda Win Best Actor Awards; Dhurandhar Dominates
IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda Win Best Actor Awards; Dhurandhar Dominates
IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda Win Best Actor Awards; Dhurandhar Dominates
IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda Win Best Actor Awards; Dhurandhar Dominates

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