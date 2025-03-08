Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga celebrate women in cinema at IIFA’s Jaipur event. Madhuri thrills fans with Ek Do Teen hook step as IIFA’s 25th edition begins.

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event


The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) kicked off its Silver Jubilee celebrations with a special International Women’s Day event titled The Journey of Women in Cinema. Held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the event honored the evolving role of women in the Indian film industry over the years.

IIFA Vice President Noreen Khan moderated the session, featuring Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit and Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga. Madhuri, dazzling in a shimmering golden blouse paired with a draped skirt, captivated the audience as she performed her iconic Ek Do Teen hook step, thrilling her fans.

Reflecting on her 39-year journey in Bollywood, Madhuri highlighted how female roles have transformed over the decades. “Women in cinema are no longer just supporting characters. They are leading the narrative,” she said.

Guneet Monga, known for breaking barriers in filmmaking, shared her struggles and triumphs, including her Oscar win. She emphasized the increasing number of women making an impact in the industry and expressed optimism about their growing influence in Indian cinema.

The three-day IIFA 2025 celebrations began with this powerful discussion on women’s progress in Bollywood. The grand 25th-anniversary IIFA Awards will take place over the weekend, hosted by Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan, with electrifying performances from Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit has given Bollywood some of its most memorable films, including Tezaab, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai, Khalnayak, and Devdas. She was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

