Thursday, January 30, 2025
IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

With standout films like Maharaj, Sector 36, and Agni, and popular series such as Panchayat Season 3 and Heeramandi, the nominations showcase a diverse range of digital entertainment.

The nominations for the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 have been announced, adding excitement ahead of the 25th edition of the prestigious International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. The event, which is set to take place in Jaipur and will be hosted by actor Kartik Aaryan, has already captured the attention of fans and the film industry alike. The nominations for the IIFA Digital Awards reflect a diverse range of performances and outstanding contributions across films and series released in the past year.

Here’s The List Of Nominations

Leading the charge in the nominations are actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday, and Vikrant Massey, who have been nominated across multiple categories, showcasing their versatility and impact in the digital entertainment space. Ahlawat’s work in Maharaj, Panday’s role in CTRL, and Massey’s performance in Sector 36 have all earned critical acclaim and recognition.

In the Best Film category, some of the most notable titles include Maharaj, Sector 36, and Agni, each representing a distinct narrative and powerful storytelling. Among the actors nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) are Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila, Vikrant Massey for Sector 36, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Rautu ka Raaz. On the female side, Ananya Panday for CTRL, Taapsee Pannu for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Kriti Sanon for Do Patti stand out in the Best Actress category.

In the Supporting Actor categories, performances by Deepak Dobriyal in Sector 36, Jaideep Ahlawat in Maharaj, and Karisma Kapoor in Murder Mubarak have earned them well-deserved nominations. The nominations for Best Director include Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila and Shuchi Talati for Girls Will Be Girls, both of whom have garnered praise for their unique directorial approaches.

The nominations also highlight the growing prominence of web series, with titles like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Kota Factory Season 3, and Panchayat Season 3 competing for the Best Series award. Actors like Ravi Kishan for Maamla Legal Hai and Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3 are in the running for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male), while Ananya Panday for Call Me Bae and Neena Gupta for Panchayat Season 3 are competing for the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Female).

Here is the full list of nominations for the IIFA Digital Awards 2025:

Best Film

1. Maharaj

2. Sector 36

3. Agni

4. Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

5. Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

1. Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila

2. Vikrant Massey for Sector 36

3. Pankaj Tripathi for Murder Mubarak

4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Rautu ka Raaz

5. Pratik Gandhi for Agni

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

1. Ananya Panday in CTRL

2. Parineeti Chopra for Amar Singh Chamkila

3. Preeti Panigrahi for Girls will be Girls

4. Taapsee Pannu for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

5. Kriti Sanon for Do Patti

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

1. Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36

2. Vijay Varma for Murder Mubarak

3. Sparsh Srivashtava for Ae Watan Mere Watan

4. Sunny Kaushal for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

5. Jaideep Ahlawat for Maharaj

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

1. Karisma Kapoor for Murder Mubarak

2. Shahana Goswami for Despatch

3. Shalini Pandey for Maharaj

4. Anupriya Goenka for Berlin

5. Dimple Kapadia for Murder Mubarak

Best Director

1. Shuchi Talati for Girls will be Girls

2. Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

3. Aditya Nimblakar for Sector 36

4. Siddharth P Malhotra for Maharaj

5. Rahul Dholakia for Agni

Best Story (Original)

1. Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

2. Shuchi Talati for Girls Will Be Girls

3. Vipul Mehta, Sneha Desai for Maharaj

4. Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti

5. Rahul Dholakia for Agni

Series Award Nominations

Best Series

1. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

2. IC814: The Kandahar Hijack

3. Kota Factory Season 3

4. Gullak Season 4

5. Panchayat Season 3

6. Maamla Legal Hai

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

1. Ravi Kishan for Maamla Legal Hai

2. Vijay Verma for IC814: The Kandahar Hijack

3. Manoj Bajpayee for Killer Soup

4. Jaideep Ahlawat for The Broken News Season 2

5. Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3

6. Varun Dhawan for Citadel: Honey Bunny

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

1. Ananya Panday for Call Me Bae

2. Neena Gupta for Panchayat Season 3

3. Konkona Sen Sharma for Killer Soup

4. Huma Qureshi for Maharani Season 3

5. Shreya Chaudhry for Bandish Bandits Season 2

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

1. Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 3

2. Arif Zakaria for Freedom at Midnight

3. Kay Kay Menon for Citadel: Honey Bunny

4. Raghubir Yadav for Panchayat Season 3

5. Durgesh Kumar for Panchayat Season 3

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

1. Richa Chadha for Heeramandi

2. Sanjeeda Sheikh for Heeramandi

3. Kani Kusruti for Maharani Season 3

4. Aaliyah Qureshi for Bandish Bandits Season 2

5. Sunita Rajwar for Panchayat Season 3

With a stellar lineup of nominations across both films and series, the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 promises to be a celebration of excellence in the world of digital entertainment. Fans are eagerly awaiting the event to see who takes home the coveted awards in each category.

