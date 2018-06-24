Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan and Varun Dhawan kicked off the 19th edition of IIFA Film Awards. Both the actors' performances were applauded by celebrities and actors, who were present at the event. Varun grooved on song Tamma Tamma, while Kartik performed on Swag karene sabka swagat.

IIFA film awards 2018 host Kartik Aryan on Sunday was the first performer of the night. The newcomer moved his leg on Salman Khan’s super hit song Swag karene sabka swagat. Kartik Aryan came to the limelight with movie Pyar ka Punchnama and Sonu kay Titu ki Sweety.

Kartik’s performance was applauded by Bollywood celebrities and fans present at the event. Following Kartik, Varun Dhawan set the stage on fire and won everyone’s heart. Junior Dhawan performed on the Tamma Tamma song. Gala night’s main highlight actor Rekha will be performing live after 20-year at an event.

Speaking at the event, actor Anupam Kher said that he is really happy and excited for the event as Rekha will be performing after so long years.

The event became more special as actor Anil Kapoor today completed 35-years in the Bollywood arrived in a style. Earlier today, actor Anil Kapoor had released the first poster of his upcoming movie Fanney Khan. The first poster look came 2-days before the teaser release.

Film Fanney Khan will hit the big screens on August 3, in which Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai will work together after 17 years. Last time both the anchors had shared the screen in the musical blockbuster Taal in 1999.

