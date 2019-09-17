IIFA Rocks 2019: The 20th edition of IIFA is here and this time the grand award function of the entertainment industry is happening in Mumbai. Many Bollywood artists were seen performing in the event, many movies including Andhadhun, Padmavat and Tumbadd won many awards.

IIFA Rocks 2019: The biggest award function of entertainment industry kickstarted yesterday at the SVP Stadium in Mumbai and several Bollywood stars and artists were spotted. This time IIFA Rocks is being hosted by new-age actors Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal. This will be the 20th edition of IIFA Awards and fans can’t keep calm to watch the main event on September 18, 2019.

From Amit Trivedi to Neha Kakkar many artists set the stage on fire with their performance yesterday.

Salim–Sulaiman, Jassi Gill, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ranjit Barot, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Kutle Khan also cheered the audience with their performance. It will be the first time for many stars in IIFA this time. Rakul Preet, Radhika Madan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Shalmali Kholgade, Dhwani Bhanushali, Richa Chaddha, Aparshakti Khurana, Neha Kakkar, Rashika Apte and others looked amazing on the green carpet.

In the event, National Award-winning film Andhadhun bagged four awards including Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Background Score. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmavat won two awards including Best Cinematography and Best Choreography for Ghoomar song. Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Badhaai Ho won the trophy for Best Dialogue. Apart from that, Tumbadd won two awards for Best Sound Design and Best Visual Special Effects.

The event is still going on and there is more to come. The Bollywood stars are excited for the 20th edition as its happening in Mumbai this time. IIFA will stream on September 18 on Colours and fans can’t wait to see their favourite artists perform on stage.

