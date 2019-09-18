IIFA Awards 2019 kickstarted tonight with the couples of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurana, and Tahira Kashyap with Aprshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Khurana made a lovely entry on the green carpet, see photos

IIFA Awards 2019, Kickstarted tonight with the couples of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurana, and Tahira Kashyap made their adorable entry on the green carpet with brother Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Khurana, the couples posed all together and gave us all major couple goals. It was Tahira’s first public appearance after her cancer news broke out, the couples made their entry with their lady love and added more glamour to the big night.

Tahira Kashyap is the wife of Ayushmann Khurana and last year was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer, it was the same year when Ayushmann gave back to back blockbuster films and both of the films Badhai Ho and Andhadhun are nominated for Best Picture award tonight at IIFA.

Ayushmann Khurana was looking White blazer and black pants which were carried with a black bow, Tahira was in hot pink Tube gown. Aparshakti Khurana was in Maroon velvet tuxedo and his wife Akriti Khurana Balck body-hugging gown, which made her curves look beautiful in it.

This year the IIFA Award function has been hosted by the sibling duo of Khurana brothers Ayushmann Khurana and Aparshakti Khurana, both of them are all set to make the jaws hurt of the audience tonight.

IIFA is a two day grand Bollywood celebration has kickstarted in Mumbai this year after 19 years of celebrating it worldwide, the IIFA Rocks have been started on September 16 and On September 18, the award night took place today and the Bollywood celebrities were looking astonishingly beautiful. This is the 20th year of IIFA Awards and is kicking off with all the glamour and humor.

IIFA Rocks, September 16 celebration encountered several Bollywood actors and most of them made it look like gold is the new black as they were in the golden attire and Shalmali Kholgade, Katrina Kaif nailed their look on the first day of IIFA Rocks.

