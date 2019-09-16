IIFA Rocks has been kickstarted with the entry of amazing stars like Rakul Preet Singh, Shalmali Kholgade, Dhwani Bhanushali, Richa Chaddha, Aparshakti Khurana, Neha Kakkar, Radhika Madan, Soundarya Sharma, Radhika Apte, and Ali Fazal, see photos here.

IIFA Rocks event has started in Mumbai today and several Bollywood has kickstarted the event with their glamorous look at The SVP stadium. The event is being hosted by Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal.

Many of the stars have taken the entry and some of the stars are ready to make their debut in IIFA this time. Rakul Preet Singh, Shalmali Kholgade, Dhwani Bhanushali, Richa Chaddha, Aparshakti Khurana, Neha Kakkar, Radhika Madan, Soundarya Sharma, Radhika Apte, and Ali Fazal has dropped their amazing looks on the green carpet of IIFA Rocks.

The host of the show Ali Fazal is looking handsome in his black tuxedo with his floral eye-catching shoes and his co-host Radhika Apte is stealing the show with her sequined lavender flared jumpsuit that is complimenting her look. The hosts have made their dashing entry brilliantly and are making it more fun and exciting with their anticipating look.

Gold has become the new black of the IIFA Rocks evening, most of the stars are spotted in the gold glammy dresses and are giving us twinning looks and it surely looks like Richa Chaddha, Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Madan is giving us fifty shades of gold right here in IIFA.

IIFA homecoming has kicked off with Jassi Gill and Sapna Pabbi and both of them are giving us shiny glammy look as Jassi Gill the Panjabi singer is wearing a black sequined tuxedo and girls you can’t take your eyes away from him as the guy right here is looking handsome.

Dhwani Bhanushali the Vasste song fame has started the night with her amazing power-packed performance and after that, she was humming Dilbar Dilbar and set the stage on fire with it.

This year the IIFA is celebrated as the homecoming as after 19 years the award function is being held in Mumbai, the Bollywood stars could not be happier than this.

