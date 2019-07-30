Ikka: Akshay Kumar firstly collaborated with Jagan Shakti for the Hindi remake of Telugu film Kaththi but after listening to the story of scientists behind India's mission to Mars, he decided to put the remake project behind of Mission Mangal. As per the reports, after Mission Mangal, both Akshay Kumar and Jagan will work on their second project which is Kaththi remake.

Ikka: In the season of remakes and now another rehash of South film is under planning stage which will feature Akshay Kumar in lead roles. As per reports, the actor is collaborating with filmmaker Jagan Shakti for the remake of Tamil action film Kaththi which was directed by AR Murugadoss featuring Vijay. The film is titled as Ikka and as per the buzz, Akshay Kumar will play a dual role in the film. Reports also reveal that before mIssion Mangal, Jagan Shakti wanted to collaborate with action king for this remake, but after listening up the story of the scientist behind the mission, Jagan decided to put the remake project behind and take up Mission Mangal.

Though the film was supposed to go on floors before science fiction film Mission Mangal, it got delayed and finally, the shoot of the film will now begin soon after the release of Good News. As per the reports, the film will showcase the reality of the underprivileged section of the society. The director in an interview revealed that the film will serve as his second directorial project and he wants to experiment action in a sleek way. He added saying that though, the film will be based on a true event, it will feature fictional characters.

The film narrates about a person who helps poor farmers and economically weaker section against MNC workers. It seems that Akshay Kumar has a packed up schedule and is currently juggling between many films like Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi, Good News and Laxmmi Bomb.

Recently, the actor revealed his looks from his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. Dressed in a black lungi and south look, the actor nails in his rowdy looks. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his film Mission Mangal, which narrates the struggles of scientists behind India space project–Mission Mars. The actor will share the screens with Bollywood actors like Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and many more.

After finishing up Sooryavanshi and Mission Mangal, the actor will then commence with the shoot for rom-com film Good News with Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Akshay Kumar is best known for his action-packed performances but it seems that now the actor is trying his hands in different genres and wants to experiment with his performances.

