Ikka Movie Review: Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Shine In An Emotional Drama That Falls Short As A Courtroom Thriller

Ikka, director Siddharth P. Malhotra’s recent legal drama film, teams up two superstars, Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, for an eagerly awaited showdown. About thirty years after joining hands for the iconic movie Border, both stars have traded weapons of the battlefield for a duel of sharp words in the courts. Even though the strong cast and the emotional storyline make the story fly for some time, the film ultimately succumbs to its very melodramatic nature and fails to emerge as the slick legal thriller that it tries to become.

What Is The Core Plot Of Ikka?

This movie is about Arjun Mehra (Sunny Deol), an idealist, undefeated lawyer nicknamed “Ikka” because of his perfect track record as a defense attorney and his commitment to fight for the innocence of his clients. This uncompromising moral integrity of Arjun is put under test when a girl, Soma (Akansha Ranjan Kapoor), gets severely injured when she falls out of a running car at night. The main suspect in the case is Shauryaman Gaur (Akshaye Khanna), a spoiled son of an influential politician and businessman.

Although Arjun doesn’t want to take this case, because there is nothing to defend, the authors have invented for him very convenient personal problem – his daughter is suffering from cancer and the only one who can help her is the defendant himself. Arjun has no choice but to defend a person he believes to be guilty to save his daughter’s life.

The Star Power: Sunny’s Swagger vs. Akshaye’s Sneer

No doubt, the biggest attraction of Ikka is the acting done by the lead men, who have used their full cinematic potential in this regard. For instance, Sunny Deol, who has made an impressive entry into the world of streaming, does full justice to his Damini persona with his great acting skills. At times, he gives some dialogue deliveries which are not too subtle but would surely please all those people who love mainstream Hindi commercial films.

On the other hand, Akshaye Khanna has portrayed the role of Shauryaman with great villainy. With an intense snarl, cold body language and extreme sense of superiority, Khanna has made Shauryaman a complete menace to Sunny Deol’s righteousness.

Where Does The Courtroom Thriller Fall Short?

Essentially, the major drawback in Ikka is its script written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari. Rather than using the nuances of law, forensic science, and the game of wits and brains, the film uses many plot devices. While a good courtroom drama will have you guessing through good use of logic, Ikka continually turns its attention away from the courtroom towards domestic soap opera.

Moreover, actors like Tillotama Shome, who acts as the brilliant public prosecutor, Madhura Banerjee, and Dia Mirza, who acts as the worried wife of Arjun, Avantika, have been given rather dull roles. The last part of the movie completely leaves behind logic to maintain the superhero persona of Sunny Deol.

Swagger Over Substance

Ikka can be called a rather patchy film that works much more effectively as an emotionally loaded family drama than as a detective murder story. If you are expecting an intense and well-paced courtroom drama, the unbelievable plot and the usual turn of events would let you down. But if you just want to watch Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna perform the old school explosive combination of acting, then the movie can pass as a decent watch.