Ileana also revealed that during her dark times, Andrew was the most who motivated her

Barfi actor and model Ileana D’Cruz was recently seen with her, long-time boyfriend Andrew Kneebone and pictures of the duo were shared on Instagram. In the picture, the cute couple was seen walking. Her boyfriend hails from Australi and is a photographer. The couple was found smiling at the Mumbai airport on Monday, September 17 in casual dresses.

Both of them have given many glimpses of their sweet relationships, by posting immensely social media. Media reports also say that in an event based on mental health, Ileana also revealed that during her dark times, Andrew was the most who motivated her.

A report by The Hindustan Times also said that in 2017 the duo had secretly got married, but the actor has till date refused about the wedding rumours.

Their PDA is quite visible on social media. “He is a great person, and it did affect me when people left harsh comments on my social media posts. But I do give it back to nasty trolls,” Ileana told Hindustan Times.

