Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz after hogging headlines for her sunbathing photos is back again with her latest black and white video. The diva is seen dancing in the video, which has been made in a slow motion.

Barfi actor Ileana D’Cruz, who was earlier quite far-fetched from social media, has been posting immensely these days and her latest video on Instagram, the diva is planning to melt hundreds of hearts as she dances in a monochrome video. Earlier the stunning actor hogged headlines for posting pictures which were clicked by her boyfriend, who is a photographer.

Ileana D’Cruz was the 2nd actor after Deepika Padukone who opened up about endurance which she went through during depression. Speaking at the 21st World Congress of Mental Health in New Delhi on mental health issues, Ileana said that how talking to her therapist about body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) helped her combat from mental distress.

The diva said imperfections are a part of life and we should learn to love ourselves. We all are human beings and hence we allowed to be imperfect and to make flaws. Earlier, Ileana was not too active on social media, but since many Bollywood celebrities are reaching out to their fans and followers, Ileana started to post immensely on social media.

Ileana was born into a Goan Catholic family in Mumbai’s Mahim, but she was raised partly in Goa. She started gaining notice through photo shoots and ramp shows and gained much light after she was seen in 3 advertisements from Electrolux, Emami Talc and Fair & Lovely.

