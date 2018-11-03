Ileana D'Cruz photos: Bollywood rising star Ileana D'Cruz is driving her fans crazy with her latest Instagram photos. The actress with her two latest photos has stormed as they have gone viral. In one of the photos, the actress enjoys her quality pool time while in the other photo, her beautiful smile just adds to the beauty.

Ileana D’Cruz photos: Bollywood rising star Ileana D’Cruz has stormed the internet with her latest photo on Instagram. The actress has uploaded two new photos of her on the photo and video sharing site Instagram, as a treat to her fans. The Rustom actress enjoys decent followers on social media sites who are always eager to know what’s happening in her real and reel life. The actress has now posted two new photos and is looking absolutely phenomenal in them. In the first photo, the actress is having a relaxing time in the pool while in the second photo, she is just killing with her beautiful and innocent smile.

Talented Ileana D’Cruz is being touted to be one of the most promising actresses in the Bollywood industry who has earned several applauds from the audience, critics and film analysts in her so far projects. She was last seen in Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor starrer Mubarakan. The film received mixed views and performed decently at the Box Office. The song Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan became a major hit which managed the space in dance playlists and is still topping the charts.

Ileana D’Cruz received a lot of compliments over her performance in Rustom where she was playing the female lead in Akshay Kumar starrer. Rustom is one of Ileana D’Cruz best films to date apart from Barfi! in which she played the lead against Ranbir Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More