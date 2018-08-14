The gorgeous Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz shared a beautiful picture on Instagram which was clicked by her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone as she gave him the photo credits in the caption. The Barfi actor is a quite private person and according to media reports, she doesn't talk about her personal life in public.

The sizzling and sexy photo of Ileana D’Cruz which she recently shared on her Instagram account has taken over the Internet. Dressed in a sexy pink bikini, Ileana is looking like a million bucks as she poses for the camera. In the photo, which has gone viral on the Internet, Ileana is seen chilling in the pool. and was clicked by her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. The flower in her hair is adding to her flawless beauty.

Ileana D’Cruz, who shot to fame with Anurag Basu’s blockbuster film Barfi which also featured Ranbir Kapoor, often keeps posting such sultry photos on her Instagram account and keeps treating her fans with hot photos and videos. Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.

The Barfi actor is a quite private person and according to media reports, she doesn’t talk about her personal life in public. However, she has been vocal about dating Andrew and also shares many posts and photos with her partner.

