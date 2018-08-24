Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz's latest Instagram video has been raising the temperature. Ileana D'Cruz, dressed in her sexy best, has stolen millions of hearts after she posted a sizzling photo on her Instagram account on Friday. Ileana D'Cruz is one of the sexiest Bollywood divas.

Barfi actor Ileana D’Cruz who has been part of Tollywood, is gaining much attention on social media for her latest Instagram video, in which she is seen dancing beautifully with a drink in her hand with her friend. Th gorgeous actor has been less open about her personal live, but as connecting with fans and followers has became the latest trend, Ileana is following the same trend.

The amazing black and white video which she shared on Instagram, Ileana dances along with her friend and is looking really sizzling. Earlier the hottie hogged headlines for her recent beach photo. Mostly, Ileana’s Instagram photos have been clicked by her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone, who is a photographer. Lately, the actor has been hanging out with her boyfriend in Fiji. She even posted pictures.

The bold actor also recently opened up about depression, which she endured and how the love of her life helped her to tackle it. Meanwhile, she was seen last in Raid with Ajay Devgn, in which she played Devgn’s wife. Currently, the actor is gearing up for Telugu film, titled Amar Akbar Anthony, opposite Ravi Teja.

