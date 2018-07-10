Bollywood diva Ileana D'Cruz, who made her big Bollywood debut with ace filmmaker Anurag Basu's blockbuster film Barfi, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, has a huge fan base on social media. The actress, who was last seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer crime drama Raid, has taken social media by storm with her recent photo which is bold, fearless, daring and sexy. Not only her photo, but even the caption Ileana has written for her picture is extremely powerful and says a lot of things.

With her caption, she tried to say that one should not care about what the world thinks about them as we are not made of their flaws instead we are made of our own darkness and how we explore the stars. With such a strong and bold caption, what Ileana is trying to convey is that what others think about us does not matter. What only matter is what we think about ourselves.

Her Instagram photo has been breaking the Internet and fans are appreciating her for speaking her mind on her social media account. Ileana D’Cruz, who is rumoured to be dating Andrew Kneebone and her Instagram, is flooded with pictures with him.

Recently, rumours of Ileana D’Cruz being pregnant with Andrew Kneebone’s child started doing rounds but she shut all the rumours after she posted a photo on her Instagram account and captioned the photo ‘not pregnant.’

Ileana D’Cruz has featured in many Tamil and Telugu films like Devadasu, Kedi, Pokiri, Khatarnak, among many others before she made her Bollywood debut in Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra-starrer Barfi for which she received several awards.

Ileana D’Cruz then featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Happy Ending, Rustom, among many others. She was last seen in crime-drama Raid opposite Ajay Devgn.

