‘I’ll Urinate on Brahmins’: Anurag Kashyap’s Shocking Comment Sparks Widespread Outrage Amid ‘Phule’ Row

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has once again found himself in the eye of a national controversy. The director recently made a startling remark aimed at a section of the Brahmin community, intensifying the heated discussions surrounding the biopic on social reformers Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule.

Controversy Over Historical Portrayal

Kashyap’s comments come in the wake of his criticism of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and certain Brahmin groups. The film, directed by Ananth Mahadevan and featuring Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule, was originally slated for an April 11 release but was postponed to April 25 amid significant backlash.

This delay follows protests from sections of the Brahmin community in Maharashtra. They claim that the film misrepresents historical facts, a stance that has fueled further debate and scrutiny.

On Instagram, Kashyap shared his candid thoughts:

“Meri zindagi ka pehla natak Jyotiba aur Savitribai Phule pe tha. Bhai agar casteism nahin hota is desh mein toh unko kya zaroorat thi ladne ki. Ab ye Brahmin log ko sharam aa rahi hai ya wo sharam mein mare ja rahe hain ya phir ek alag Brahmin Bharat mein jee rahe hain jo hum dekh nahin paa rahe hain, ch****a kaun hai koi to samjhave. (The first play I ever did in my life was on Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. If casteism didn’t exist in this country, why would they have needed to fight against it? Now these Brahmin groups either feel ashamed, are dying of shame, or perhaps they’re living in some alternate Brahmin-only India that we’re unable to see. Someone please explain—who’s the real fool here?)”

Regulatory and Social Debates

The CBFC had granted the film a ‘U’ certificate on April 7, but not without insisting on several cuts. Specific edits included the removal of caste references such as ‘Mahar’, ‘Mang’, and ‘Peshwai’, along with changing “3,000 saal purani ghulami” to “kai saal purani ghulami.” Ananth Mahadevan confirmed that these modifications were carried out, adding fuel to the raging debate.

Kashyap did not hold back on social media. In another Instagram post, he questioned the halt in Santosh’s release in India and compared it to the screening issues faced by Dhadak 2, which came up despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claims that the caste system has been abolished in India. He stated, “Bhai mil ke decide kar lo. India mein casteism hai ya nahi… (Please meet and decide if casteism exist in India or not) Dhadak 2 ki screening mein censor board ne bola, Modi ji ne india mein caste system khatam kar diya hai . Usi aadhar pe Santosh bhi india mein release nahin hui . Ab Brahmin ko problem hai Phule se . Bhaiya, jab caste system hi nahin hai to kahe ka Brahmin . Kaun ho aap. Aap ki kyon sulag rahi hai (During the screening of Dhadak 2, censor board told us that Modiji has eradicated the caste system in India. On the same grounds, Santosh couldn’t be released in India either. Now, Brahmins are objecting to Phule. Brother, if there’s no caste system, how can you be a Brahmin? Who are you? Why are you getting worked up?).”

Wider Implications and Reactions

Kashyap’s fervent social commentary challenges the existing narrative on caste in India. He pushed further by asking pointed questions about the very existence of the caste system through historical context.

“Jab caste system tha nahin toh jyotiba phule aur Savitri bai kyon the . Ya toh aap ka bahmnism exist hi nahin karta kyon ki Modi jinke hisaab se india mein caste system nahin hai? Ya sab log milke sab ko c*****a bana rahe ho. Bhai mil ke decide kar lo. India mein casteism hai ya nahi. Log chutiya nahin hain. . Aap Brahmin log ho ya phir aap ke baap hain jo upar baithe hain. Decide kar lo (If there’s no caste system, why did Jyotiba Phule and Savitri Bai exist? Either your Brahminism doesn’t exist according to Modiji’s claim that there’s no caste system in India, or everyone is being fooled. Decide once and for all, does casteism exist in India or not? People aren’t fools. Are you Brahmins or the ones calling the shots are one? Decide now).”

This series of remarks has sparked intense debate on social media and beyond, raising questions not only about historical representation in cinema but also about the current state of caste dynamics in India. The fallout from Kashyap’s statements continues to stir passionate responses, reflecting deep-rooted societal tensions.

