The Telugu romantic comedy ‘Tej I Love You’ is set to release on July 6 and actress Anupama Parameswaran can’t wait for it to hit screens. In this A Karunakaran flick, she will be seen alongside Sai Dharam Tej with whom she is working for the first time. Anupama Parameswaran, who’s made a name for herself in south cinema, gets chatting with Latha Srinivasan about her upcoming film, her work in south cinema and more.
NewsX: Tell us about ‘Tej I Love You’.
Anupama: I play Nandini, a bubbly, talkative, bossy girl in this film. And it was really fun working with Sai Dharam Tej because the characters on screen were actually close to our real-life characters and we could relate to them easily. We are like Tom and Jerry on screen and off screen. (Laughs) I am quite nervous waiting for the release – I always feel nervous before every film release.
NewsX: You seem to have settled in nicely in Tollywood.
Anupama: Initially, I was nervous about doing a Telugu film because I didn’t know the language. But now I know a lot of people and am comfortable here. I’ve learnt Telugu too – I can understand and speak as well. I must thank the people around me for this.
NewsX: Do you dub for your Telugu films?
Anupama: I have dubbed for all my films except ‘Tej I Love You’. It was Trivikram sir who encouraged me to dub for my films. As I started working in Telugu, my dialogues increased in every film and I started learning the language as well. That helped.
NewsX: You are now working in all the languages in south India.
Anupama: Yes, I am making my debut in Kannada as well in Pavan Wadeyar’s film. I’ll be learning a new language and working with new people. I think I’m lucky and it’s a blessing that I am working continuously. I’m a workaholic and I get upset if I’m not working. And it’s nice that I get to play one character today and another tomorrow.
NewsX: Did you expect the kind of success you got after ‘Premam’?
Anupama: No one expected such a big reception for ‘Premam – in Chennai it ran for 250 days and was re-released also. But my journey was not easy – I’ve had a lot of ups and downs. I am grateful for where I am today and I have to thank people around me who got me good opportunities.
NewsX: Are you a big self-critic?
Anupama: I think I am. I work hard on every film but when I watch them, I’ll feel I’ve given only 20 % and I should do better. I want to continue working harder and not give up on anything. I have got a lot of support from the media and the audience and I’m thankful for that. I’m open to all criticism and though I might feel bad initially, I take it and try and improve.
NewsX: And it looks like you love chicken biriyani. Do you cook?
Anupama: I’m not a great cook and someone who experiments every day but I can cook to survive. I love chicken biriyani! I know how to make Kerala chicken biriyani but not the Hyderabad version. Nobody can beat me in making noodles and omelettes. (Laughs)