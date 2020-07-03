Madhuri Dixit has mourned the demise of ace choreographer Saroj Khan. Some of the hit songs of actor-choreographer duo include Ek Do Teen, Tamma Tamma Loge and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga.

Renowned Bollywood choreographer breathed her last on Friday morning and died of cardiac arrest. She was 71 years old. As several celebrities mourned her death on social media, her favourite pupil- actor, Madhuri Dixit, with whom she had an intimate bond and delivered some of the hits like Ek Do Teen and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, wrote on Twitter that she is devastated by the news.

Madhuri expressed that she is devastated by the loss of her friend and mentor Saroj Khan. The actor said that she will be forever grateful for her contribution in helping her reach her full potential as a dancer. She added that the world has lost an amazingly talented person. She then offered her condolences to her family.

Madhuri Dixit was also the last actor that Saroj Khan choreographed a song for, which is Tabah Ho Gaye for the movie Kalank. The first national award that Saroj Khan won also had a connection with Madhuri Dixit. She won her first national award for the song Dola Re Dola, which features Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan is left behind through her husband, B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukaina Khan. Saroj Khan was laid to rest today morning at 7 am, as informed by her daughter. Her prayer meet will be held next week.

