I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan For Four Years

Describing himself as “digitally handicapped,” Aamir admitted that he has always been more of an analog person. He recalled telling Shah Rukh that he didn’t own a laptop.

Aamir Khan is gearing up for his return to the silver screen with his much-anticipated project, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film marks his first appearance since the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which unfortunately became one of the biggest box office failures of his career.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025, the film features Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead.

Aamir Recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s Heartwarming Gesture

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Aamir Khan reflected on his long-standing, complicated friendship with Shah Rukh Khan during the 1990s. While the two were often viewed as rivals, Aamir shared a story that highlights the warmth between them.

He revealed that in 1996, when both superstars appeared on a show together, Shah Rukh Khan surprised him with an expensive Toshiba laptop.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Aamir Khan: in 1996, Shah Rukh Khan & I had gone to a show,at the end of the show, SRK said, I’m buying the latest laptop,Which one do you have?

I replied “I don’t have a laptop at all then he very sweetly bought me a brand new laptop,with all the papers & even a nice case for it pic.twitter.com/Z4wHeM1vVR — Aamir Khan (@AAMIRSRKs45) May 31, 2025

Aamir Khan: “I’m a Digitally Handicapped Person”

Describing himself as “digitally handicapped,” Aamir admitted that he has always been more of an analog person. He recalled telling Shah Rukh that he didn’t own a laptop. Hearing this, SRK went ahead and bought the same high-end Toshiba model for both of them—and even pre-installed all the necessary software before gifting it to Aamir.

In a surprising twist, Aamir revealed that he completely forgot about the gift. “After four years, my manager asked if he could use my laptop because it had just been lying around. That’s when I remembered that Shah Rukh had gifted it to me,” he said.

When they tried turning it on, it didn’t even power up—proof of just how long it had gone unused.

While Aamir’s candidness is refreshing, his admission might come as a shock to Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. Despite the lapse, Aamir’s story reveals a lesser-known side of Bollywood camaraderie from the 90s, showcasing how even industry rivals shared genuine mutual respect and thoughtful gestures.