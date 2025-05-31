Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan For Four Years

I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan For Four Years

Describing himself as “digitally handicapped,” Aamir admitted that he has always been more of an analog person. He recalled telling Shah Rukh that he didn’t own a laptop.

I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan For Four Years

Aamir Khan with Shah Rukh Khan


Aamir Khan is gearing up for his return to the silver screen with his much-anticipated project, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film marks his first appearance since the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which unfortunately became one of the biggest box office failures of his career.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025, the film features Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead.

Aamir Recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s Heartwarming Gesture

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Aamir Khan reflected on his long-standing, complicated friendship with Shah Rukh Khan during the 1990s. While the two were often viewed as rivals, Aamir shared a story that highlights the warmth between them.

He revealed that in 1996, when both superstars appeared on a show together, Shah Rukh Khan surprised him with an expensive Toshiba laptop.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Aamir Khan: “I’m a Digitally Handicapped Person”

Describing himself as “digitally handicapped,” Aamir admitted that he has always been more of an analog person. He recalled telling Shah Rukh that he didn’t own a laptop. Hearing this, SRK went ahead and bought the same high-end Toshiba model for both of them—and even pre-installed all the necessary software before gifting it to Aamir.

In a surprising twist, Aamir revealed that he completely forgot about the gift. “After four years, my manager asked if he could use my laptop because it had just been lying around. That’s when I remembered that Shah Rukh had gifted it to me,” he said.

When they tried turning it on, it didn’t even power up—proof of just how long it had gone unused.

While Aamir’s candidness is refreshing, his admission might come as a shock to Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. Despite the lapse, Aamir’s story reveals a lesser-known side of Bollywood camaraderie from the 90s, showcasing how even industry rivals shared genuine mutual respect and thoughtful gestures.

ALSO READ: Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Filed under

Aamir khan Aamir Khan SRK news Shah Rukh Khan

Paris Saint-Germain won t

PSG Crush Inter Milan 5-0 To Lift First Ever Champions League Trophy In Historic Rout,...
Aamir Khan

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing...
Aamir Khan with Shah Rukh

I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan...
Smithsonian National Zoo

Washington DC: Chaos Ensues At Smithsonian National Zoological Park After False Report Of Active Shooter...
Jonathan Davino and Sydne

When Did Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline Explained
Sydney Sweeney with Jonat

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PSG Crush Inter Milan 5-0 To Lift First Ever Champions League Trophy In Historic Rout, Teenage Sensation Désiré Doué Shines

PSG Crush Inter Milan 5-0 To Lift First Ever Champions League Trophy In Historic Rout,...

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing His Dream Project Mahabharat?

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing...

Washington DC: Chaos Ensues At Smithsonian National Zoological Park After False Report Of Active Shooter Causes Panic

Washington DC: Chaos Ensues At Smithsonian National Zoological Park After False Report Of Active Shooter...

When Did Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline Explained

When Did Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline Explained

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime...

Entertainment

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing His Dream Project Mahabharat?

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing

When Did Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline Explained

When Did Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline Explained

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two Years After Intimate Wedding

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth