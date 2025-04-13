Saturday Night Live’s latest cold open didn’t hold back, casting Donald Trump as a self-styled savior in a hilariously blasphemous Easter parody. With James Austin Johnson channeling Trump-as-Jesus, the sketch skewered tariffs, inflation—and the resurrection of the stock market.

SNL Trump Easter Cold Open: In its latest cold open, Saturday Night Live took a sharp, satirical jab at President Donald Trump, drawing a bold—and deliberate—comparison between Trump and Jesus Christ. The segment featured cast member James Austin Johnson reprising his role as Trump, delivering a monologue that blended religious iconography with current economic headlines.

“It’s me, your favorite president, Donald Jesus Trump, comparing myself to the Son of God once again,” Johnson declared, immediately setting the tone for the sketch.

The scene opened with a dramatization of a well-known Bible moment—Jesus overturning tables in the temple in protest of merchants selling goods. But within seconds, Trump hijacked the narrative with his signature bravado and punchy economic commentary.

“Many People Are Calling Me the Messiah”

The satirical Trump wasted no time linking himself to Jesus:

“Many people are calling me the Messiah,” he said. “Because of the mess-I-ah made out of the economy.”

He extended the analogy further by likening the recent volatility in the stock market to the resurrection:

“It’s true, the stock market did a Jesus. It died, then on the third day it was risen. And then on a fourth day, it died again, possibly never to return. Just like Jesus.”

SNL Takes on Tariffs, Market Panic, and a 90-Day Pause

The sketch directly referenced Trump’s latest round of tariffs, which made headlines for shaking investor confidence and sending the markets into a brief tumble. Earlier this month, those tariffs were implemented, sparking panic among traders.

In response, the White House later announced a 90-day pause on most of the tariffs to allow time for trade negotiations. However, Trump still moved forward with an increased tariff on China. The temporary suspension gave markets a short-lived bounce—before falling again.

Continuing the theme, Johnson’s Trump mocked the impact of the economic rollercoaster on Americans’ retirement savings:

“Jesus Christ is a name we’ve been saying a lot lately,” he said. “We look in our 401k and say, ‘Jesus Christ, where did it all go?’”

SNL on Easter Eggs, Inflation, and a Grocery Store Hunt

The sketch didn’t stop at stock prices. It also skewered inflation—specifically, the surging cost of eggs—through an Easter lens.

“We love Easter. We love bunny. We love hunting for eggs, just like everyone’s doing in the grocery store right now. Because they cost a trillion billion dollars,” Trump quipped.

He followed up with a self-deprecating nod to his 2024 campaign:

“I thought that was what the whole campaign was about. But I just can’t crack it.”

Questioning Religious Authenticity

While the real Trump did address inflation and egg prices in last month’s joint address to Congress—blaming President Biden and pledging to “make America affordable again”—SNL went a step further, poking fun at his perceived religious inconsistency.

“Easter mass is always packed, right? And you know what’s sad? Some people only go to church on Christmas and Easter,” Johnson’s Trump said. “Not me! I don’t go on those days either.”

The sketch ended with a final Easter-themed punchline

“In the holiest of seasons, Easter, let us remember the lesson Mr. Jesus taught… we must never mix religion with commerce.”

