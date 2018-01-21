"Sometimes, I like something, so I comment, but sometimes things get picked based on what people like. So, I am a fan of Kylie and Gal Gadot. I am a fan of a lot of others (actresses), and that too will slowly come out." Diljit is currently seen as a mentor in the reality TV show Rising Star 2 on Colors channel. On the acting front, he has three films in his kitty -- "Soorma", "Arjun Patiala" and Punjabi film "Rangroot," says Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh, who is a talented actor and a phenomenal singer, is currently busy gearing up for his upcoming film which is based on the life of Sandeep Singh, an Indian hockey player. The actor, who has donned the character of a Super Hero in his previous releases, will be playing the character of a hockey player, Sandeep Singh. The singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has always been in news for openly expressing his liking for reality TV star Kylie Jenner and Hollywood actress Gal Gadot, says he is a fan of male actors too. Diljit often comments on social media posts by Jenner and Gadot. On being asked about his love for Kylie and Gadot, Diljit told a news agency over phone from Mumbai, “I am a fan of a lot of people. I am a fan of some male actors too. But names which have been taken — Kylie Jenner and Gal Gadot — have come under the limelight. I do comment on the profiles of a lot of male actors too.”

