I’m Game Box Office Collection Day 5: Dulquer Salmaan’s Film Sees 65.5% Drop, Crosses Rs 20 Crore In India

Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game is beginning to feel the pressure of the weekday slowdown. The fantasy action thriller collected an estimated Rs 1.50 crore net in India on Day 5, marking a sharp 65.5% fall from its Sunday earnings, according to Sacnilk. Despite the Monday dip, the film has managed to cross the Rs 20 crore mark in India, while its worldwide gross has reached an estimated Rs 41.20 crore.

How much did I’m Game earn on Day 5?

The Nahas Hidhayath directorial recorded Rs 1.50 crore net across 2,610 shows on its first Monday. The film had collected Rs 4.35 crore on Sunday, making the latest figure a 65.5% decline. Its overall occupancy also slipped to around 18.2%, compared with 36.6% on Sunday.

The Malayalam version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 1.07 crore net. Telugu contributed Rs 25 lakh, Tamil Rs 17 lakh and Hindi around Rs 1 lakh.

I’m Game crosses Rs 20 crore in India

With Monday’s earnings, the film’s India net collection stands at Rs 20.50 crore, while its domestic gross has reached Rs 23.95 crore. The film has also continued to find an audience overseas. It added approximately Rs 75 lakh to its overseas gross on Day 5, taking the international total to Rs 17.25 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 41.20 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

Kerala continues to be the film’s strongest market. On Day 5, the state contributed an estimated Rs 1.12 crore gross, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 30 lakh.

What is Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game about?

Released on September 3, I’m Game marks Dulquer Salmaan’s return to acting in Malayalam cinema after a three-year gap. The film is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who previously helmed ‘RDX’. It stars Dulquer alongside Antony Varghese, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Vinay Forrt and Kathir. The story follows Dan John, a wealthy compulsive gambler whose life takes an unexpected turn after a traumatic incident. The film combines gambling, action and an unusual fantasy element involving a transplanted hand. Critics have noted its ambitious premise and technical strengths, although its lengthy second half and shift towards a more conventional revenge narrative have drawn criticism.

With the crucial first weekday now behind it, the film’s performance through the rest of the week will determine whether it can build on its Rs 20.50 crore India net total.