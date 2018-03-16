Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 has striked an instant chord with the fans. In a latest video released by the makers, on-screen Ronnie Tiger can be seen sacrificing his beautiful hair locks for the film. After his hair transformation, Tiger can be seen saying that he's glad that the decision to let go of his long hair didn't backfire and was accepted so graciously by his fans.

In the 2 minutes video, Tiger revealed that the transformation had not been easy for the next-gen star. Though the actor can be seen in tears while letting go of his beautiful hair locks, he can be seen saying, “I’m very thankful to Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan, both my mentors, to sort of convince me (to get the haircut). I was really nervous and was really against the idea but I’m no one to argue against those two, they are my boss.”

He further added, “I was really going through hell around that time, but they were really nice, they cut it really slowly and sort of took it step by step so it was not too much of a drastic step. I’ve been blessed with such a strong team; I had to just surrender myself. I’m glad it didn’t backfire and it was accepted so graciously by the public when the first look had come out.”

Director Ahmad Khan had earlier revealed during the trailer launch, “’We wanted to do something new. We did a photo shoot with his long hair but after looking at the pictures Sajid sir said ‘Isme kuch naya nai hai’. It was Sajid Sir’s idea to cut his hair short. It took a month to complete the look. Tiger and Sajid Sir both were happy with the final look. Tiger is looking really good with his short hair.” Helmed by Ahmad Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 2 marks the return of Tiger Shroff as Ronnie and is inspired by the Telugu film Kshanam starring Adah Sharma and Adivi Sesh in the lead roles.

