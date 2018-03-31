Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has clarified that she will not be essaying the role of an actress in Sanjay Dutt's biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier, speculations were that rife that Sonam will be seen playing a Bollywood actress in the film, who was Sanju baba's love interest in 1980-90s. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 29th, 2018.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. For a long time, rumours were rife that Sonam Kapoor will be reportedly essaying the role of a Bollywood actress in the film, whom Sanjay had dated back in 1980s-90s. The speculations also led to the belief that the actor could be seen stepping into the shoes of Madhuri Dixit or Tina Munim in the film. However, Sonam Kapoor on Saturday dismissed all the speculations of playing an actress in the film and added that she has a small but important role in the film.

“I have a small but important part in the movie. It’s not what everyone is thinking. I am not playing an actress. I am not allowed to say anything about it. But it has been wonderful working with Rajkumar Hirani. He is one of the biggest reasons why I said yes to this film,” Sonam told DNA. After their debut film Saawariya, Ranbir and Sonam are all set to reunite on-screen post a period of 11 years. Helmed by 3 idiots and PK director Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra along with Hirani, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic will be starring Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh in prominent roles.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar makes Telugu singing debut with Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani’s Bharat Ane Nenu

Reportedly, Dia Mirza will be seen characterising the role of Sanju Baba’s wife Manyata, while Manisha Koilara will be playing the role of legendary actor Nargis Dutt in the film. In January, Fox Star Studios confirmed the release date on the film on their Twitter handle and tweeted, “The no-holds-barred story of Sanjay Dutt, directed by @RajkumarHirani, #DuttBiopic releasing on June 29! A Fox Star Studios presentation, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and #RajkumarHirani. #RanbirKapoor.”

Also Read: Girls day out! Gauri Khan takes daughter Suhana Khan and her friends to Taj Mahal

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to promote Gandhian philosophy with Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey in US

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App