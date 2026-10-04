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Home > Entertainment News > ‘I’m Not The First Woman…’: Kajal Raghwani On Falling For Married Khesari Lal Yadav, Says ‘He Loved Me Too’

‘I’m Not The First Woman…’: Kajal Raghwani On Falling For Married Khesari Lal Yadav, Says ‘He Loved Me Too’

Kajal Raghwani has opened up about her five-year relationship with married Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav on Rise & Fall 2, saying she was not the first woman to fall for a married man and insisting that he loved her too.

Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav (Image: X)
Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 16:40 IST

Kajal Raghwani is back with yet another discussion regarding her controversial relationship with Bhojpuri film star Khesari Lal Yadav, but this time on the show Rise & Fall 2. Talking about falling in love with an already married man, the actress stated that she was not the first lady in the world to fall in love with a married man.

Emotions were running high during the discussion as Kajal expressed her sentiments about the five-year-long relationship, asking how anyone could have been with anyone else for such a long period without any feelings.

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Kajal Raghwani On Falling For A Married Man

When Manish Kashyap questioned Kajal on her reasons for falling in love with Khesari even after she knew he was married, she countered the assumptions made by Manish. According to Kajal, “She is not the first girl to fall in love with a married man.” It was because there were many other girls in her condition as well. Kajal mentioned that she started developing feelings for him as she was working with him.

In Kajal’s opinion, their relationship was not something she had intended from the beginning.

‘Would Anyone Stay For 5 Years Just For Timepass?’

Manish then asked Kajal whether Khesari was also in love with her. Her response became one of the most striking moments of the conversation.

Kajal questioned whether someone would remain in a relationship for five years simply for “timepass”, arguing that the length of their relationship itself showed that there were feelings involved. She went on to say that Khesari would never find someone who loved him as much as she did and claimed that he would remember her for the rest of his life. She even added that he might still miss her.

What Kajal Has Said About The Relationship Before

This is not the first time Kajal has spoken publicly about her relationship with Khesari. In an earlier conversation, she described knowing that Khesari was married when their relationship developed. She said that while working together, she became emotionally attached after he allegedly shared personal problems about his family life with her. Kajal has previously said that she became the “other woman” in the relationship while knowing about his marriage.

Her latest comments, however, focus less on the controversy surrounding the relationship and more on what she believes the relationship meant to both of them.

Why Kajal’s Khesari Comments Are Being Discussed Again

The presence of Kajal in Rise & Fall 2 has once again put a longstanding industry relationship into the limelight. What makes the statements made by Kajal unique is the fact that she does not just state the reasons behind the relationship; she also makes it clear that the relationship had a lot of meaning to her and that it couldn’t have meant nothing to Khesari either.

However, these are memories and opinions expressed by Kajal regarding the relationship and cannot be considered proof of Khesari’s present sentiments. For the time being, the discussion has once again placed the relationship of Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav in the limelight of the entertainment world.

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‘I’m Not The First Woman…’: Kajal Raghwani On Falling For Married Khesari Lal Yadav, Says ‘He Loved Me Too’

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‘I’m Not The First Woman…’: Kajal Raghwani On Falling For Married Khesari Lal Yadav, Says ‘He Loved Me Too’

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‘I’m Not The First Woman…’: Kajal Raghwani On Falling For Married Khesari Lal Yadav, Says ‘He Loved Me Too’

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‘I’m Not The First Woman…’: Kajal Raghwani On Falling For Married Khesari Lal Yadav, Says ‘He Loved Me Too’
‘I’m Not The First Woman…’: Kajal Raghwani On Falling For Married Khesari Lal Yadav, Says ‘He Loved Me Too’
‘I’m Not The First Woman…’: Kajal Raghwani On Falling For Married Khesari Lal Yadav, Says ‘He Loved Me Too’
‘I’m Not The First Woman…’: Kajal Raghwani On Falling For Married Khesari Lal Yadav, Says ‘He Loved Me Too’
‘I’m Not The First Woman…’: Kajal Raghwani On Falling For Married Khesari Lal Yadav, Says ‘He Loved Me Too’

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