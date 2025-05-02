‘I’m Sorry?’ Jeremy Renner Was Left Shocked After He Was Offered Half The Pay For Hawkeye Season 2 After Snow Plow Accident

The actor speculated that his near-fatal snowplow accident in January 2023 might have played a role in the reduced offer.

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner has broken his silence on why he turned down a return for the second season of Hawkeye, revealing surprising behind-the-scenes details during his appearance on the High Performance podcast.

“Offered Half the Pay for Double the Work,” Says Renner

Renner, who portrayed Clint Barton in the hit Marvel series, disclosed that although he was approached for Hawkeye Season 2, the financial offer fell drastically short.

“They wanted me back, but only offered me half of what I earned for Season 1,” he said. “It would’ve required nearly eight months of work, and the effort would’ve doubled, but the pay was slashed in half.”

Snowplow Accident Possibly Influenced the Offer

The actor speculated that his near-fatal snowplow accident in January 2023 might have played a role in the reduced offer.

“Maybe they thought I’m only ‘half the Jeremy’ because of the accident,” he remarked.

Renner suffered serious injuries after being run over by a 14,000-pound snowplow near his Lake Tahoe residence while helping his nephew. The incident left him with multiple fractures, including broken ribs, a damaged knee, ankle, clavicle, and more.

“This Wasn’t Marvel, Just the Penny-Pinchers,” Renner Claims

Renner clarified that Marvel Studios wasn’t responsible for the lowball offer. “This wasn’t even really Disney—it was just the number-crunchers trying to cut corners. I found the offer insulting and declined it,” he stated bluntly.

Despite the fallout, Jeremy expressed his continued love for the character. “I didn’t ask for more money—just the same amount as last time. But I had to stand up for myself,” he said.

While disappointed by how things turned out, Renner admitted he’s at peace with the outcome. “My body’s probably thanking me for not doing it right now,” he added, “but never say never. Let’s see what the future holds.”