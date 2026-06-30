IMDb’s Most Anticipated Indian Movies 2026: Not Shah Rukh Khan’s King, THIS Mythological Epic Is the Most Awaited Film

IMDb reveals the most anticipated Indian films 2026: With several big-budget films lined up for release, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the busiest years for Indian cinema. Adding to the excitement, IMDb has released its list of the Most Anticipated Indian Movies for the second half of 2026, offering a glimpse into the films audiences around the world are most eager to watch.

The rankings are based on page views from IMDb’s global audience of more than 250 million monthly visitors, making the list a reflection of audience curiosity rather than box office projections or critics’ opinions. The biggest surprise this year is that Shah Rukh Khan’s King, one of Bollywood’s most talked-about upcoming releases, did not make the top three.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 1 claims the No. 1 spot

Topping the list is Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 1, director Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic. The first instalment is expected to chronicle Lord Rama’s exile, the abduction of Sita and the events leading to his battle against Ravana. The project is planned as a two-part cinematic saga, with Part 1 scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

At No. 2 is Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, the first female-led film in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, the spy thriller also stars Sharvari and Anil Kapoor, with Hrithik Roshan expected to make a special appearance. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 3. Coming in third is Yash’s Toxic, one of the most awaited pan-India films of the year.

Shah Rukh Khan’s King lands at No. 4

Despite enormous anticipation surrounding the project, Shah Rukh Khan’s King occupies the fourth position on IMDb’s list. The action thriller marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after three years and reunites him with Deepika Padukone after their successful collaborations in films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan. It also marks his first full-fledged film alongside daughter Suhana Khan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is widely reported to draw inspiration from the 1994 French classic Léon: The Professional, with Shah Rukh reportedly playing a seasoned assassin who becomes the protector of a young girl. The film is currently scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release.