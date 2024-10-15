Home
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
we-woman

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday To Take The Top Spot For October

Known for her magnetic screen presence and versatile acting skills, Wamiqa’s rise on this list is a testament to her growing popularity and undeniable talent.

IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday To Take The Top Spot For October

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi has taken the top spot on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list for October, making her the most sought-after star on the platform. She surpassed Bollywood’s young icons Janhvi Kapoor, who holds the 4th position, and Ananya Pandey, who is ranked 14th.

Known for her magnetic screen presence and versatile acting skills, Wamiqa’s rise on this list is a testament to her growing popularity and undeniable talent.

As she looks ahead to 2025, Wamiqa is eager to bring a slate of new projects – ‘Baby John’ and ‘Rakht Brahmand’ to her audience, promising exciting performances that fans won’t want to miss. Her upcoming roles are set to showcase even more of her range as an actor, and she is clearly dedicated to keeping her fans entertained.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

