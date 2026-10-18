Imran Khan Challenges ‘Leave India’ Order In Bombay HC: What His OCI Status Has To Do With The Case

The actor Imran Khan has filed a case against the FRRO direction asking him to leave India by October 28, 2026, in the Bombay High Court. In the case filed, the actor has disputed the legality of the order, saying that he was not given a fair hearing before issuing the directive to him.

The petition has also highlighted the issue of his OCI status. The actor, who holds an American citizenship but had been staying in India since childhood, was registered under OCI status in December 2006. Now, the FRRO has issued a separate show cause notice in relation to cancellation of his OCI registration. The petition was filed on October 17 against the October 14 Leave India notice.

Why Has Imran Khan Challenged The ‘Leave India’ Notice?

According to reports, the FRRO directive came after the presence of Khan in a demonstration near the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on October 10, during which the demonstrators demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Khan had been briefly held by the police and was subsequently released in the same evening. In his petition, the actor has said that the order is arbitrary and disproportionate. He claims that no hearing was provided to him before the issuance of the directive for him to be deported and that there was no mention of the misconduct that had taken place or any law violated.

The actor has challenged the haste and manner in which the directive has been issued. His petition claims that there were external pressures influencing the issuance of the directive and not an objective assessment of the situation. These are only arguments raised by the actor and are yet to be found out to be true by the court.

What Is Imran Khan’s OCI Status?

OCI means Overseas Citizen of India. This is a status granted under immigration laws in favor of eligible Indians and some other persons who are foreign nationals. The OCI status does not confer Indian citizenship and dual citizenship. OCI cardholders are entitled to certain rights and privileges under Indian laws but there are some benefits that are not available to them and the OCI status is subject to the provisions made in this regard under Indian laws.

Khan is an American citizen and is reported to have been granted the OCI status on December 15, 2006. The importance of the actor’s status in this case lies in the fact that according to FRRO’s recent notification, Khan’s OCI status can be cancelled. Thus, this notification creates a situation where Khan’s legal status to stay in India is questioned. The plea filed by the actor is based on the fact that he has been living in India for about four decades.

Why Has The FRRO Issued A Second Notice?

The two notices pertain to different but associated legal actions. Firstly, the notice of October 14 asks Khan to leave India within the time limit of October 28 under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. This notice was challenged by Khan in the Bombay High Court. Secondly, Khan received another notice on October 17, whereby he is asked to state the reasons why his OCI registration cannot be cancelled under Section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955. This offers him a chance to state his case before the concerned authorities.

The provision of Section 7D allows for the cancellation of OCI registration based on specified factors pertaining to India’s sovereignty and integrity, security, foreign relations and the interests of the general public. Under the Act, a reasonable opportunity for being heard is allowed in the process of cancellation. Khan’s case brings into question the relationship between the two legal procedures as well as the manner in which the departure notice was issued.

What Happens Next In The Case?

Khan has approached the Bombay High Court to quash the October 14 order and seek interim protection from any deportation measures or other coercive measures. He has further prayed for inspection of the records on which this decision has been based. This petition is scheduled to come up before the court on October 19; however, it does not in itself serve as an automatic stay of the Leave India direction. Such interim protection would be available only if the court orders so specifically or through any other course of action by the authorities.

The deadline of October 28 makes this stage important in this context. The court will have to deal with this challenge keeping in mind all the relevant provisions relating to immigration and the arguments made by Khan. At this point in time, the Leave India direction continues to be a challenged administrative order whereas the OCI show-cause notice has begun a different procedure where Khan has been requested to show cause why his registration should not be canceled.

ALSO READ: Ranabaali vs Nayyi Navelli Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Earns More, But Yami Gautam’s Movie Has A Surprise