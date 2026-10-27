Imran Khan Gets Relief In ‘Leave India’ Notice Case As Govt Assures Bombay HC He Won’t Be Asked To Leave On October 28

Actor Imran Khan has received temporary relief in the case concerning a ‘Leave India’ notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Mumbai, after the government assured the Bombay High Court that he would not be asked to leave the country on October 28. The development came during a hearing on Tuesday, October 27.

The court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for November 2 at 3 pm. The assurance provides the actor with relief from the immediate deadline while his legal challenge to the notice remains pending. The case stems from a notice dated October 15 that directed Imran, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, to leave India by October 28 over his alleged participation in a political protest.

What Did The Government Tell Bombay High Court?

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the FRRO sought additional time to take instructions on the matter. Imran’s counsel, senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, highlighted the urgency of the case, pointing out that the actor had been asked to leave India by Wednesday. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the government, told the court that the authorities were providing an assurance while seeking more time.

Following the submissions, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna scheduled the next hearing for November 2 at 3 pm. The immediate development means Imran will not be asked to leave India on October 28, according to the assurance given to the court. However, the broader legal dispute over the notice remains unresolved, and the proceedings are expected to continue at the next hearing.

Why Was Imran Khan Asked To Leave India?

The FRRO notice followed Imran’s alleged participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. On October 10, Imran, his partner Lekha Washington, his mother Nuzhat, his cousin Zayn Marie and others were detained by police at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. They had joined activist Tushar Gandhi in supporting a campaign by the Cockroach Janta Party seeking the Election Commission chief’s resignation.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya subsequently sought action against Imran, raising concerns about a foreign national’s alleged participation in political activity. Imran has disputed the allegations and challenged the FRRO notice before the Bombay High Court. His legal challenge argues that he did not violate the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, or the Citizenship Act. He has also questioned the notice for allegedly failing to specify the provision he had breached.

What Has Imran Khan Said In His Defence?

In his petition, Imran has disputed the circumstances surrounding his detention at the protest site. He has maintained that no protest was underway when he arrived, that he did not cross barricades and that he was apprehended after members of the media surrounded him as he returned to his car.

His legal challenge also raises questions about the treatment of OCI cardholders under the applicable laws. Imran has argued that OCI cardholders constitute a distinct statutory category and that the action against him is disproportionate. He has also pointed to the fact that he has lived in India for more than four decades. These are arguments advanced as part of his legal challenge; the court has yet to deliver a final decision on the dispute.

What Happens Next In The Case?

The Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear the matter again on November 2 at 3 pm. The next hearing is expected to provide an opportunity for the government to place its response before the court as the legal challenge proceeds. For now, the government’s assurance addresses the immediate October 28 deadline. It does not, by itself, establish that the FRRO notice has been withdrawn or that the underlying dispute has been settled.

The next stage of the proceedings will determine how the court considers Imran’s challenge to the notice and the arguments raised by both sides.

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