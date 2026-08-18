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Home > Entertainment News > Was Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Taking A Dig At BJP? Actor Says, ‘No Politician Is The Country’

Was Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Taking A Dig At BJP? Actor Says, ‘No Politician Is The Country’

Imran Khan's “no politician is the country” remark has sparked reactions online, with some interpreting it as a dig at the BJP. Here's what the actor actually said and the context behind his comments.

Imran Khan, Image Credits- Instagram
Imran Khan, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-18 13:01 IST

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has brought up a new debate online with regards to the distinction between criticizing a political representative and criticizing the nation. Imran Khan’s statements, especially his claim that “no politician is the country,” have been taken to be a potential criticism of the BJP party by many social media users, although he has not named the party in his statement.

The remarks have been made after weeks of the Bollywood star’s support for the protests led by the CJP in the capital city and even participated in a solidarity march in Mumbai after Delhi’s police force cracked down on the protesters.

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What Did Imran Khan Say About Politicians And The Country?

Imran was speaking with Yuvaa when he mentioned how people relate criticism of political leaders to criticism of India. Being very clear, the actor said, “No politician is the country.” His point was that people are just as much a part of the country as the political leaders, and thus criticism of any political leader is not criticism of the country.

Imran went on to say that politicians have been chosen to do a public service job. “You are a public servant,” he told the other person, adding that “You are not the country.”

Was Imran Khan Taking A Dig At BJP?

There is no direct indication in the speech that Imran is referring to the BJP. Several people have taken it as an indirect attack on the ruling party and the political leadership of that party; however, other people appreciated Imran’s speech in which he spoke on democracy and right to ask questions from politicians.

Hence, to call the speech a direct attack on the BJP might be an exaggeration of what Imran actually said in his speech. His speech might have been in general terms related to politicians, patriotism and the relation of people with their politicians.

Imran Khan Had Earlier Supported CJP Student Protests

Imran Khan’s recent statements have also come under scrutiny due to his recent backing of the student movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which held demonstrations in protest of examination papers being leaked and irregularities within the educational system.

Following the beating and use of teargas on demonstrators, who tried to march to Parliament in Delhi in July, Imran Khan criticized the treatment of the students on social media. Later, he participated in the solidarity march held in Mumbai for the demonstrators.

Earlier, in his statement on Instagram, Imran criticized how students trying to be heard would face such actions from the police and wondered if they were not “the children of Mother India.” He also criticized those who called for accountability from the protesting students but did not call for similar accountability from the people in power. In this context, his recent statement on the need to separate criticism of politicians from his love for India has again brought him into limelight.

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Was Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Taking A Dig At BJP? Actor Says, ‘No Politician Is The Country’
Was Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Taking A Dig At BJP? Actor Says, ‘No Politician Is The Country’
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