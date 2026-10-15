Imran Khan To Move Bombay High Court Over Notice Asking Him To Leave India – Details Inside

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, nephew of actor Aamir Khan, is set to approach the Bombay High Court to challenge a notice directing him to leave India by October 28. His lawyer has confirmed that the legal team is preparing to file a petition against the order issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The notice follows Khan’s participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10.

Why Has Imran Khan Been Asked To Leave India?

Khan, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, was among those detained by Mumbai Police during the October 10 protest. The demonstration at August Kranti Maidan was held against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and sought his resignation.

The matter came to the attention of the authorities after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint alleging that Khan’s participation in the protest violated the rules applicable to foreign nationals and OCI cardholders. The complaint was forwarded to the FRRO, which subsequently issued the notice asking the actor to leave India by October 28.

The notice reportedly invokes provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The law governs the entry, stay and removal of foreign nationals in India.

What Has Imran Khan’s Lawyer Said?

Khan’s legal team has said it will challenge the notice before the Bombay High Court and seek an urgent hearing. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the petition is expected to be filed on October 16.

The lawyers have argued that Khan has not violated the applicable conditions and that the notice does not clearly specify the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, that he allegedly breached. They have also questioned the legal basis for directing him to leave India over his participation in the protest.

The legal challenge is expected to examine the grounds cited in the notice and the rules applicable to OCI cardholders. An OCI card allows eligible foreign nationals of Indian origin to live and travel in India under specified conditions, but it does not confer Indian citizenship.

The matter is expected to come before the Bombay High Court once the petition is filed and listed for hearing. The court’s decision will determine the next steps in the legal challenge.