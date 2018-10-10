Ever since #MeToo India movement has gained momentum, several celebrities have been accused of harassment. Various celebrities have come out in open to extend their support. Now adding to a long list, Imran Khan has expressed his opinion about the campaign and has made some shocking confessions.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan is the latest celebrity to speak against filmmaker Vikas Bahl. In an interview to a leading daily, Imran Khan has expressed his views on the #MeToo India movement. In the interview, Imran Khan said he thinks such kind of movement was long overdue. There had been times when he wanted to speak out but was advised to stay quiet because that would be labelled as a publicity stunt as his films have not worked well in the recent past.

Although he didn’t disclose the names of the industry people, however, he had several stories to tell. There were several times when he thought of revealing the names but he couldn’t because he felt nobody will support him.

Discussing at length, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor shared an anecdote and said that during his early years of career, a director, who was auditioning for the female lead of a film, made girls do a photoshoot in bikinis. Those photos were not even for costume tests and marketing as they used to straight go to the director’s personal laptop.

Later, he was showing these photos to the three shortlisted female actors and other women on the sets. Imran said that he found it appalling as it is sexism and definitely an emotional and mental harassment. He also added the victimised girls should come out and speak.

He also said the victims should raise their voice as it is the need of the hour and he would support them as his conscience would not allow him to stay silent. For quite a long time he had been silent but now he would not stay shut.

Distancing himself from naming the people from the industry who are not supporting, he said that even now names are too big to be named and no one would trust him without evidence. He could not imagine about the women who have been a victim.

