Actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik’s 8-year long marriage has reportedly hit a rough patch. According to the latest speculation, the couple, who are childhood sweethearts, are on the verge of their ending their marriage due to irreconcilable differences. A source close to a news portal has shared that Avanita left Imran’s residence, i.e 24, Pali Hill, with their daughter Imara and is currently staying with her family.

While the duo refused to comment on the same, Imran’s mother-in-law Vandana has ended her silence on separation reports. In a conversation with another news portal, she said that they all read the news. However, there is no truth to such stories. Admitting that Imran and Avantika do have differences between them, she said that they will be sorted. On being asked if divorce is an option for the duo, she clearly denied.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were in a relationship for 8 years before they decided to tie the knot in 2011. The couple is proud parents of a daughter named Imara, who was born in 2014. Speaking about their intimate wedding ceremony, Imran had earlier said that he is from a Muslim family while Avantika is from a Hindu family. They did not want their wedding to commit to a particular religion and that is why they kept it neutral and had a court marriage instead.

On the professional front, Imran Khan featured in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander as a child artist. He later made his debut as a lead actor in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and starred in hit films like I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

