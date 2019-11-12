Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is all set to amaze his fans with the biopic of late veteran actor Madhubala. It seems that the director wants to pay an ode to the legendary actor and has already acquired the official rights for the biopic.

When it comes to experimenting with different plots on the big screens who can be better than filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. Whether it is showcasing friendship bonds, love stories, crazy bonds or family drama, no doubt the filmmaker is a pro in every subject and showcases every relationship with reality and depth. Now, it seems that the director is all set to cross his comfort zone and will astonish the fans with the first biopic of his life.

As per reports, Imtiaz Ali is now trying to spread his hands in biopics and has acquired the rights for making a biopic on late veteran actor Madhubala also known as Begum Mumtaz Jehan Dehlavi. Reportedly, the film will narrate the journey of the entire life of Madhubala, starting from her childhood debut in the film Besant to her blockbuster hit with Raj Kapoor in Neel Kamal

Reportedly, the filmmaker will either opt for a film or will narrate the life story through a web series. To make his way more clear, the filmmaker has already acquired a life story rights assignment agreement from the family of the actor as he doesn’t want any type of obstacle to come his way

Though, there has been no announcement regarding the star cast of the film, there are a lot of speculations regarding the female lead for the film. Moreover, sister of Madhubala–Madhur Brij Bushan wants Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Madhubala’s role in the film.

On the work front, Imtiaz Ali is currently busy in the post-production of his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2, tentatively titled as Aaj Kal featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The film is a love story and is among the most anticipated ones.

