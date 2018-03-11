Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, best known for directing travel oriented films like Jab We Met, Tamasha, Rockstar, Jab Harry Met Sejal, has announced that his next film will not be a travel oriented. Revealing further details about the film, Imtiaz added that he has discussed his next with Jab We Met star Shahid Kapoor, however nothing is official planned yet.

Be it Ved and Tara from Tamasha or Geet and Aditya from Jab We Met, there is one common element in all Imtiaz Ali films that weaves them together to create a cinematic experience. Travel! A journey of finding oneself, a journey of finding true love and a journey of multitude of emotions in places like Corsica, Punjab to Prague. In a conversation with a leading daily, Imtiaz Ali hinted at his next collaboration with Jab We Met star Shahid Kapoor and revealed that his next will be not be a travel oriented film.

Talking about the next, Imtiaz revealed, “The film is a human story. It’s in one place. If I can tell you one thing, it would be that it is not a travel-oriented film, which is a good thing for me, it will be different for me.” When asked if Shahid will be a part of the project, the filmmaker hinted, “It’s not really decided, even the casting isn’t decided yet. Shahid and I have met and spoken about it but it’s not as if we have decided and signed anything at all. There’s nothing officially planned about it.”

Also Read: Adorable! Anushka Sharma spends time with Virat Kohli after wrapping up the first schedule of Sui Dhaaga

On Travel being an important element in all his films, Imtiaz explained, “With me, it has always been at an early stage where I figure out a city, state or a country I’d like story in. While I was writing Jab We Met where there was a girl on the train I kept asking questions to myself, that she’s speaking in a certain way and is going to a certain location, which was from Mumbai to Delhi. So it had to be somewhere over there. It could’ve been Rajasthan, which I was earlier thinking. But the way she spoke, I felt she’s a Punjabi girl. That’s why it went to Punjab.”

“For Corsica or Prague, they stayed while I was writing the initial screenplay of these films. I had neither been to Prague nor had I gone to Corsica or Bhatinda when I wrote about them but I had an impression of these places, largely from the pictures I had seen or from what people might’ve told him. Or historical details, whether the bombings had flattened Prague or not it wasn’t flat earlier and so I went. When I go to these cities, I take them in my script as well and work the screenplay around them,” he concluded.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar achieves a rare feat; enters the league of top 5 Indian grossing films worldwide

Also Read: Family time with Kapil Sharma new promo: Ajay Devgn trolls Kapil for his controversial past; the comedy star responds ‘Waqt Bura Tha’

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App