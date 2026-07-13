Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Is Engaged! Filmmaker Shares Dreamy Norway Proposal With Longtime Boyfriend Krish Agrawal

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s daughter, Ida Ali, has announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Krish Agrawal, sharing an intimate glimpse of the proposal that quickly won over social media. The proposal took place during the couple’s trip to Ytresand, Norway, where Krish went down on one knee against a scenic mountain backdrop. Ida later posted a video capturing the emotional moment, including her delighted reaction and a close look at her diamond engagement ring.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, she simply wrote, “01/07/26 11 pm Ytresand,” marking the date and location of the special occasion.

Watch the Instagram post here

Celebrities pour in wishes

The engagement announcement was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and members of the film fraternity. Actor Khushi Kapoor commented, “So Cuteee,” while Sharvari and Vedang Raina, who recently worked in Main Vaapas Aaunga, also sent their wishes. Others joining the celebrations included Orry (Orhan Awatramani), Aaliyah Kashyap, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Ahsaas Channa.

Ida also shared a series of photographs from the proposal, showing Krish on one knee before the couple embraced after she accepted.

Who is Ida Ali?

Although widely recognised as Imtiaz Ali’s daughter, Ida Ali has steadily built her own identity as a filmmaker. She has directed projects including Maya, Lift, and Thai Massage, choosing to work behind the camera rather than pursue acting. She has largely stayed away from the spotlight, making her engagement announcement all the more special for fans who have followed her creative journey.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali has been in the news for his latest directorial venture, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, which has been receiving a warm response from audiences.