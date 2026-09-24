LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Is Engaged! Who Is Her Hindu Fiancé Krish Agrawal?

Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Is Engaged! Who Is Her Hindu Fiancé Krish Agrawal?

Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali is engaged to longtime boyfriend Krish Agrawal. Here’s what we know about her fiancé, his profession, their Norway proposal and Ida’s filmmaking career.

Ida Ali and Fiance Krish Agrawal (Image: Instagram)
Ida Ali and Fiance Krish Agrawal (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 07:22 IST

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s daughter, Ida Ali, has taken her personal life to another level. Ida has tied the knot with her fiancé Krish Agrawal. Imtiaz shared an image of their intimate engagement ceremony with his followers on social media recently. The film director posted a picture of both exchanging rings and requested his fans to bless their newly engaged couple. Ida wore a baby pink saree on this occasion while Krish was dressed in a black sherwani.

Ida and Krish became engaged after he proposed to her in Norway a few months ago.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Krish Agrawal, Ida Ali’s Fiancé?

Though Krish Agrawal has managed to keep himself away from the Bollywood limelight for many years now, he is in a relationship with Ida. Contrary to his fiancée who is trying to make her mark in the movies industry, Krish does not belong to the film industry through his professional life. As per one of the interviews of Ida given in Hindustan Times, Krish is a quantitative researcher at one of the hedge funds. It has also been mentioned that the two have known each other for a very long time and both have passion for traveling.

Some of the reports refer to Krish as Hindu, which is the reason behind the attention gained by their engagement due to their diverse backgrounds. Nevertheless, major reports about their engagement have referred to his occupation and relationship with Ida.

How Did Krish Agrawal Propose To Ida Ali?

Krish proposed to Ida during their trip to Norway on July 1, 2026. Ida later shared glimpses of the romantic moment on Instagram, including the proposal and her engagement ring. The proposal took place at Ytresand in Norway at around 11 pm, according to the caption Ida shared with the video. Krish was seen getting down on one knee before presenting her with the ring.

The proposal also had Imtiaz Ali’s blessing. Speaking to Hindustan Times at the time, Imtiaz revealed that Krish had spoken to him before proposing to Ida. “It is the greatest happiness for me,” Imtiaz said while reacting to his daughter’s engagement.

Who Is Ida Ali?

Ida Ali has been carving out her own identity in filmmaking rather than relying solely on her father’s name. She studied filmmaking at Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in California. According to NDTV, she directed her short film Lift at the age of 17 and later wrote the romantic drama Uljhe Hue. She has also worked on other creative projects and co-hosts the podcast Why Are The Curtains Blue with comedian Kareema Barry.

Ida has also worked behind the camera on projects including Maya and Thai Massage, according to earlier reports.

Ida Ali And Krish Agrawal’s Love Story

Although the couple has largely kept their relationship private, Ida has occasionally shared glimpses of their travels and special moments together. Their engagement became public in July when Ida posted the Norway proposal. Months later, the couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, with Imtiaz Ali giving fans a glimpse of the occasion.

For now, there is no publicly announced wedding date. Ida had earlier told Hindustan Times that she was simply enjoying the moment and that there were no wedding plans at that stage. With the engagement now officially celebrated with family, attention is likely to remain on the filmmaker’s daughter and the man who has quietly been part of her life for several years.

ALSO READ: Rajesh Khattar Birthday: You Have Heard His Voice As Iron Man And Jack Sparrow, But Did You Know He Voiced These Hollywood Stars?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Is Engaged! Who Is Her Hindu Fiancé Krish Agrawal?

RELATED News

Watch: Kartik Aaryan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With His First National Award, What He Did Next Wins Hearts

Rs 10 Crore Per Episode? How Much Is Rohit Sharma Earning From ‘Family Full House’? The Truth Behind The Claim

VVAAN Movie Ticket Bookings Open — Check Ticket Price, Release Date And Where To Book

Tanuja Birthday: She Wanted To Quit Acting After Hearing Her Own Voice! Once Slapped Dharmendra For Flirting With Her — 5 Untold Stories

Watch: Sanjay Dutt Applies Sindoor On Maanayata’s Forehead At Lalbaugcha Raja, Protects Her From Crowd, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Roshibina Devi Creates History at Asian Games 2026, Wins Record Third Consecutive Wushu Medal

Asian Games 2026: Satnam Singh-Salman Khan Win Rowing Bronze as India Clinch 13th Medal

Indian National Killed, 19 Rescued As Vessel MV Cape Dao Comes Under Attack Off Oman

Cristiano Ronaldo Obsessed With 1000-Goal Milestone? Portugal Legend Breaks Silence Ahead Of Nations League 2026-27

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 24: Roshibina Devi Eyes Gold, Balraj Panwar, Satnam Singh And Salman Khan Chase Rowing Medals | Full Timings And Live Streaming

Sub-Inspector, Constable, 2 CRPF Personnel Allegedly Gang Rape 23-Year-Old Woman In Uttar Pradesh On Pretext Of Taking Her To Religious Site

Tilak Varma To Be Removed As India T20I Vice-Captain? SunRisers Hyderabad Batter Emerges Favourite To Replace Him As Shreyas Iyer’s Deputy | Report

“Pura Jamui Sharmsaar Hai”: Lawyer Slaps Hareram, Accused Of Molesting Minor In Bihar

Vande Bharat Fire Triggers Panic Among Passengers In Andhra Pradesh; What Caused The Deadly Blaze?

‘India Are The Benchmark’: Pakistan Cricket Team Coach Mike Hesson’s Massive Admission Ahead of Asian Games 2026 | IND vs PAK Match on The Cards?

Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Is Engaged! Who Is Her Hindu Fiancé Krish Agrawal?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Is Engaged! Who Is Her Hindu Fiancé Krish Agrawal?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Is Engaged! Who Is Her Hindu Fiancé Krish Agrawal?
Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Is Engaged! Who Is Her Hindu Fiancé Krish Agrawal?
Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Is Engaged! Who Is Her Hindu Fiancé Krish Agrawal?
Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Is Engaged! Who Is Her Hindu Fiancé Krish Agrawal?
Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Is Engaged! Who Is Her Hindu Fiancé Krish Agrawal?

QUICK LINKS