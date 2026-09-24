Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Is Engaged! Who Is Her Hindu Fiancé Krish Agrawal?

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s daughter, Ida Ali, has taken her personal life to another level. Ida has tied the knot with her fiancé Krish Agrawal. Imtiaz shared an image of their intimate engagement ceremony with his followers on social media recently. The film director posted a picture of both exchanging rings and requested his fans to bless their newly engaged couple. Ida wore a baby pink saree on this occasion while Krish was dressed in a black sherwani.

Ida and Krish became engaged after he proposed to her in Norway a few months ago.

Who Is Krish Agrawal, Ida Ali’s Fiancé?

Though Krish Agrawal has managed to keep himself away from the Bollywood limelight for many years now, he is in a relationship with Ida. Contrary to his fiancée who is trying to make her mark in the movies industry, Krish does not belong to the film industry through his professional life. As per one of the interviews of Ida given in Hindustan Times, Krish is a quantitative researcher at one of the hedge funds. It has also been mentioned that the two have known each other for a very long time and both have passion for traveling.

Some of the reports refer to Krish as Hindu, which is the reason behind the attention gained by their engagement due to their diverse backgrounds. Nevertheless, major reports about their engagement have referred to his occupation and relationship with Ida.

How Did Krish Agrawal Propose To Ida Ali?

Krish proposed to Ida during their trip to Norway on July 1, 2026. Ida later shared glimpses of the romantic moment on Instagram, including the proposal and her engagement ring. The proposal took place at Ytresand in Norway at around 11 pm, according to the caption Ida shared with the video. Krish was seen getting down on one knee before presenting her with the ring.

The proposal also had Imtiaz Ali’s blessing. Speaking to Hindustan Times at the time, Imtiaz revealed that Krish had spoken to him before proposing to Ida. “It is the greatest happiness for me,” Imtiaz said while reacting to his daughter’s engagement.

Who Is Ida Ali?

Ida Ali has been carving out her own identity in filmmaking rather than relying solely on her father’s name. She studied filmmaking at Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in California. According to NDTV, she directed her short film Lift at the age of 17 and later wrote the romantic drama Uljhe Hue. She has also worked on other creative projects and co-hosts the podcast Why Are The Curtains Blue with comedian Kareema Barry.

Ida has also worked behind the camera on projects including Maya and Thai Massage, according to earlier reports.

Ida Ali And Krish Agrawal’s Love Story

Although the couple has largely kept their relationship private, Ida has occasionally shared glimpses of their travels and special moments together. Their engagement became public in July when Ida posted the Norway proposal. Months later, the couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, with Imtiaz Ali giving fans a glimpse of the occasion.

For now, there is no publicly announced wedding date. Ida had earlier told Hindustan Times that she was simply enjoying the moment and that there were no wedding plans at that stage. With the engagement now officially celebrated with family, attention is likely to remain on the filmmaker’s daughter and the man who has quietly been part of her life for several years.

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