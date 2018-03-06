Netflix is actively fighting to stay above Amazon Prime Video as both of them go head to head to gain users. Netflix has started collaborating with bigger names in the Indian entertainment industry in order to stay relevant with the audience and provide original content. March is becoming the biggest month when it comes to adding new content with 90’s classic of both Hollywood and Bollywood hitting the shelf users cannot stop screaming with excitement.

Binging is the way we consume content now and more than getting excited about new movies releases, a monthly Netflix update is what makes us get super excited. Even though Netflix is neck deep in losses, it is going out of its way to get rights to the most amazing movies and TV shows in order to add it to its ‘Recently Added’ list. With over 117.5 million subscribers in over 190 countries who consume over 140 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, the company was able to grow its streaming revenue by 36% to over $11.6 billion, adding 24 million new members.

Netflix is actively working on collaborating with Indian celebrities to churn out original content with ventures like Love Per Square foot starring Vicky Kaushal and their latest announcement of an upcoming story starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazzudin Siddique titled Scared Games, making it Netflix India’s biggest venture with Bollywood stars. Every month Netflix upgrades its list adding new shows and movies and this time the list which comprises of 128 new bingable content is the most epic list yet with both English and Hindi content that audiences will love.

In case you missed out on checking the section till now, here is a list of all the amazing names that are now available:

First, all the English content that can be streamed now:

Saving Mr. Banks Guardians of the Galaxy Ant-Man Killers Ride Along 2 Daddy’s Home Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Inside Out Zootopia Maleficent Into The Woods Star Wars: The Force Awakens Lost Captain America: The Winter Soldier Avengers: Age of Ultron The Jungle Book Thor Big Hero 6 Million Dollar Arm Frozen Thor: The Dark World Wreck-It Ralph Once Upon a Time and more…

Streamable Hindi content:

Powder Bewafa Company Dil Se Grand Masti Guru Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai Haseena Maan Jayegi Iqbal Khushi Mahi Way No Entry Paredes Run Shakti Taal Trimurti Welcome to Karachi Yaadein and more…

While this month Netflix has dug deep into pockets to get rights to various Marvel movies, the Bollywood and Hindi content has also increased drastically. But this is not all during this month much more new content is coming out like Jessica Jones: Season 2, Unbreakable, Ladies First, The Outsider, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Annihilation, 13 Going 30, Confessions of a Shopaholic, White Chicks and the list goes on. This is going to be an epic month!

