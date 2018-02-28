Within few minutes of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's uneasy tweet, the news of Sridevi's sudden demise broke out. Her reason of death was unclear which took two-days to bring back her mortal remains to India. Big B's emotional tweets were more than enough to define the stressful and painful tenure he is going through. They were seen together in English Vinglish, where Sri was the leading actress and Mr. Bachchan gave a special appearance.

It still is unbelievable to accept the fact that she has gone! The shocking news of the demise of Bollywood’s first female superstar Sridevi that broke out on Sunday morning was more than enough to shock the entire nation, be it her fans or co-workers. The 54-year-old legendary actress died on February 24 while she was in Ras Al Khaimah in UAE. She was there with her husband Boney Kapoor, younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and other family members to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. After two-days of investigation, Sri’s body was handed over to her husband Boney Kapoor. Her mortal remains were immediately flown to Mumbai from Dubai and then taken to her Lokhandwala residence after reaching the Mumbai airport in a private plane at around 10:30PM on Tuesday.

The entire Bollywood fraternity was spotted at Anil Kapoor’s house last night to be with the young daughters who lost their mother at an untimely age but the megastar who could sense something was wrong and even took to Twitter, saying how uneasy he felt on the fateful night before Sridevi’s death. Neither was Amitabh Bachchan spotted at Anil’s house nor at the Celebration Sports Club Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West where the entire industry gathered to pay their last respects to Bollywood’s first female superstar.

T 2625 – न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

His urge to spread love through his series of text has surely made us all emotional:

T 2625 – Give love .. share love .. it is the ultimate emotion !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 25, 2018

T 2627 – Get back to love .. it is the only sustainable !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 26, 2018

T 2728 – Get back .. get back .. just get back .. to love — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2018

Although Amitabh didn’t directly dedicate his tweets to his once upon a time co-star Sridevi but the series of tweets were indirectly proved how sad and heartbroken he was.

It surely is understandable how shocking and heart-wrenching it would be for an actor like Amitabh Bachchan who has done numerous films with Sridevi to hear about her sudden death. From Khuda Gawah to Inquilaab, Bombay Talkies, Aakhree Raasta, and the most recent English Vinglish, an emotional tenure the superstar is facing are visible through his series of tweets.

