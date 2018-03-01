The sudden demise of Sridevi has saddened millions, including the film stars. Rani Mukerji, whose film Hichki is releasing this month around her birthday, is one of the grieving ones. While Hichki is hitting the screens on March 23, Rani’s birthday falls on March 21. She will turn 40 this year. However, there will be no celebration as she has decided to not celebrate it in Sridevi’s honour.

The sudden loss of Sridevi has disheartened millions, including the film stars. Rani Mukerji, whose film Hichki is discharging this month around her birthday, is one of the lamenting ones. While Hichki is hitting the screens on March 23, Rani’s birthday falls on March 21. She will turn 40 this year. Nonetheless, there will be no festival as she has chosen to not praise it in Sridevi’s respect. In a prior discussion with a leading daily, Rani recollected her relationship with Sridevi. She stated, “I feel extremely sad that two people who loved me immensely, my dad and Sriji, who would have given their genuine reaction for my movie, both are missing from my life now. It’s a huge loss for me.”

She additionally stated, “For us to even fathom something like this happened is too difficult to digest. What I went through with my dad three months back is something very difficult to accept. But that is what life is. It tells you the most important truth, you have to accept it even if you don’t want to.” In the same way as other of her Bollywood peers, Rani likewise views Sridevi as a monstrous impact. Sridevi reclassified the part of ladies in Bollywood in the ’80s and ’90s. “Sriji has been my favourite since my childhood. She knew me as a kid because I used to go in my school uniform and bag and watch her shoot. She worked in one of the productions of my uncle, Shomu Mukherjee. She remembered me as that kid,” said Rani.

