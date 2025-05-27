In Tears of Gratitude and Joy, Shreya Ghoshal Bids Emotional Goodbye To #AllHeartsTour India Finale

In her own words, Shreya shared, "Mumbai!! I think pictures can only can do a little justice to the energy and emotions we felt last night. I have been in tears of gratitude and joy during and after the concert. This was the #AllHearts Tour India Finale. Heart is full and just overwhelmed!"

It was more than just a concert, it seemed like a moment of magic that the city of Mumbai will not forget in a while. As the city gathered in unprecedented numbers at Jio World Garden, singer Shreya Ghoshal delivered a performance that transcended music and touched the soul of every listener.

With her angelic voice and powerful stage presence, she turned the #AllHeartsTour India Finale into an emotionally charged celebration of melody, memories, and connection.

The crowd was also unlike anything Mumbai had seen before. Fans poured in from every corner, braving the threat of rain and the chaos of rescheduling. What awaited them was an evening of pure musical bliss.

From the first note to the last encore, Shreya’s voice cast a spell, holding the audience in a state of awe. The energy was electric, the vibe unmatched, and emotions ran high throughout the night.

She added, “And Mumbai!! You are something else!! The most resilient, loving audience I could have asked for. We went through rescheduling of the previous date and the fear of rains on this day and yet @jioworldgarden was packed beyond capacity. How can I thank you! May be only though music and more songs. See you soon again with a renewed and even bigger experience. My sincere thanks to my team, my band, and our organising partners. Your faith in what we are doing, passion and moreover anything love for Mumbai and our audiences, has made it possible!!”

Fans in other cities are now keenly awaiting when Shreya will announce another tour, hopefully soon.

