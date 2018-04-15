As the country witnessed uproar over the rape of an 8-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, Bollywood celebrities have expressed their anguish on social media platforms, holding a placard which reads, "#IamHindustan, #IamAshamed, #JusticeForAsifa. Filmmaker Sujoy Gosh is one them, who recollects the importance of his film Kahaani 2 and explains how child abuse is a reality, Celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Ekta Kapoor, have urged their fans to attend a protest march at Mumbai's Carter Road Promenade and Amphitheatre in order to demand justice for the rape victims.

In the wake of horrendous gangrape of an 8-year-old tribal girl from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, Bollywood stars have been immensely tweeting about the gory rape case and expressing their anguish over it. Among these tweets is the reaction of filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who wrote that after KAHAANI 2, he was told off by many people, that why did he make this film, why would anybody abuse a 6-year-old girl, looking at the ongoing circumstances and handling of the Kathua and Unnao rape cases we said, “but that’s what happens in this world. We need to wake up and protect our children because if we don’t, no one else will”. “After KAHAANI 2 I was told off by a lot of people.. why did you make this film? who in their right mind would abuse a6-year-old? but that’s what happens in this world. we need to wake up and protect our children. because if we don’t, no one else will”, Sujoy wrote on Twitter.

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Ekta Kapoor, have urged their fans to attend a protest march at Mumbai’s Carter Road Promenade and Amphitheatre which is to be held today in the evening to demand justice for the rape victims. Many stars have shared posts on their respective social media platforms, holding a placard which reads, “#IamHindustan, #IamAshamed, #JusticeForAsifa, #* year old gangraped and murdered in the temple.”

ALSO READ: Almost all deaf and mute minor girls sexually harassed at Karjat boarding school in Mumbai

after KAHAANI 2 i was told off by a lot of people.. why did you make this film? who in their right mind would abuse a 6 year old? but that's what happens in this world. we need to wake up and protect our children. because if we don't, no one else will. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) April 15, 2018

With the outrage over the horrifying #KathuaCase growing louder across the nation, the #Bollywood fraternity too could not hold in the rage anymore. Ashamed and enraged, Bollywood now demands #JusticeForOurChild Read the @ANI story | https://t.co/TkM501cgBv pic.twitter.com/yzE3A2tzJf — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 15, 2018

Anger through Twitter was poured by many celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar and Akshay Kumar earlier this week after the details od the cases came to light. According to the investigators, the girl was held captive in a temple for many days, gangraped by 6 men. As per the 15-page charge sheet filed by Crime Branch in the chief judicial magistrate’s court on Monday, the heinous crime was conducted in order to drive out minority Bakherwal nomadic community from the region.

ALSO READ: Better late than never: Rahul Gandhi leads midnight to march to India Gate seeking justice for Kathua, Unnao rape victims

ALSO READ: #JusticeforAsifa: Celebrities unite in outrage over Kathua rape case

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App