As Pataudi's and Kemmu's spend some quality time in Malaysia, the actors are surprising the fans with adorable photos from their vacation. Taking the social media with a storm, Kunal Kemmu posted an adorable photo of his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Dressed in a white t-shirt and grey lowers with her hair tied in a little pony, the little munchkin can be seen checking out the sunshine and the sea.

When the power-house families of the Bollywood industry are on a vacation, the photos are no less than a visual treat for their fans. As the Pataudis and Khans turn heads with the photos from their luxury vacation in the Maldives, Kunal Kemmu made the social media go ‘awww!’ as he shared the latest photo of his adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on his official Instagram profile on September 4.

In the photo, the little munchkin, who is seen dressed a white t-shirt and grey pyjamas, can be seen calmly checking out the sea and sun-lit blue sky. Even though Inaaya’s back is faced towards the camera and one cannot see her adorable face in the photo, the netizens cannot stop gushing over the photo. As soon as Kunal shared the photo, it took over the social media in no time.

Just like her cousin baby brother Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya is also a social media sensation. Whenever she steps out with her mother Soha Ali Khan or dad Kunal Kemmu, she manages to capture the attention of one and all. Earlier this week, Kunal shared another photo in which he and Soha could be seen smiling for a picture-perfect shot with princess Inaaya while Kareena and Saif Ali Khan slayed the photo with the little muchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

Pool together😎#discoversoneva #family #maldives A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Sep 3, 2018 at 12:30am PDT

Looking at the photo, we have to admit that we cannot take our eyes off Inaaya and Taimur!

