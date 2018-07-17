Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan's cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who is the daughter of Bollywood actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu is as cute as her older brother Taimur. Her adorable pictures often take social media by storm and Inaaya's latest photo that surfaced on the Internet has been breaking the Internet.

Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan’s cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who is the daughter of Bollywood actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu is as cute as her older brother Taimur. Her adorable pictures often take social media by storm and Inaaya’s latest photo that surfaced on the Internet has been breaking the Internet. In the picture, Inaaya was spotted with mommy Soha Ali Khan on the streets of Mumbai and the little princess is looking so adorable that the photos have gone viral on social media.

If we go by the pictures, it seems that the cute mother-daughter duo was out for a long drive after Mumbai got rid of heavy rainfall after a long time. Dressed in a white top and denims, Inaaya is looking like a piece of the cupcake in the viral photos.

While Inaaya was with her mommy, she looked out from the car through the window and her cute expressions are priceless.

Pictures of Inaaya with her brother Taimur Ali Khan have always been the talk of the town. Whenever the two are spotted playing or on an outing, they grab all media attention. After Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little son Taimur, it seems like Inaaya is becoming another social media sensation.

In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan, who is Inaaya’s uncle, revealed that the family has to be a little careful when Inaaya is playing with Taimur as Taimur is a little naughty and they are afraid that he might accidentally hurt Inaaya as she is very small.

When Inaaya was born, Soha revealed that she wants to give all her time and attention to her daughter and that Inaaya will be her top priority. Inaaya is often spotted playing with her older brother Taimur Ali Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More