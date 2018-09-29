Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's little munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns a year older today. An epitome of cuteness, Inaaya has a varying fan following on social media like her cute cousin Taimur Ali Khan. An hour ago, Soha Ali Khan shared a sneak peek of her daughter's first birthday. Rang De Basanti actor shared a cute photo on her Instagram handle and it is just too adorable to handle.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s little munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns a year older today. An epitome of cuteness, Inaaya has a varying fan following on social media like her cute cousin Taimur Ali Khan. An hour ago, Soha Ali Khan shared a sneak peek of her daughter’s first birthday. Rang De Basanti actor shared a cute photo on her Instagram handle and it is just too adorable to handle. The photo features a vibrant birthday board surrounded by enchanting soft toys. The birthday board carries minute details about Innaya, be it her having eight teeth or be it her love for eating Avocados.

From the single picture, we can bet that Kemmus have left no stone unturned to make their angel’s first birthday really really special. A couple of hours ago, photo journalist Viral Bhayani shared a sweet picture of Innaya and wished her a happy birthday. Ever since he posted the video on Instagram, the picture has been doing the rounds on social media. The picture has garnered over thousands of likes on Instagram and people have been pouring their hearts in the comment section for the cute little Inaaya.

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan sliding down a swing is the cutest thing you will watch today!

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan’s bond with paparazzi in this latest video is unmissable!

Inaaya has garnered a huge fan base for her cute looks as her elder cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan. Paparazzi never misses a chance to catch her glimpse and her enchanting looks add her to the long list of super cute star kids.

Earlier in the day, another picture of Inaaya hit the headlines where the baby girl was seen enjoying a poolside with mom Soha and parents-to-be Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. Four of them are looking too adorable together in the picture. Take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More