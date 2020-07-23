On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan has dismissed the media reports which claimed that he's now fully recovered from Coronavirus. He is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Nanavati hospital.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Nanavati hospital. He and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, were recently tested positive for Coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan has dismissed the media reports which claimed that he’s now fully recovered from Coronavirus, after 12 days of treatment at the Hospital.

He took to Twitter to refute the fake reports.

Also read: I am glad that I am getting to live my dream: Siddhant Chaturvedi

Also read: JEE Mains 2020: HRD ministry relaxes eligibility criteria for admission into NITs and other CFTIs

The news is incorrect, irresponsible and an incorrigible lie said the actor on Twitter.

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020

We are hoping to get an official word that Amitabh Bachchan is now fully recovered, the presenter had announced in the news report.

Mr. Bachchan didn’t even number his tweet, and this may be considered a serious departure from his convention.

On Monday, from the hospital, Amitabh had shared an update about his health.

In the condition of the solace, in the room of cure, the restlessness keeps in the search for a reaction, for a connect, for something to respond to, to do, to do just more than what the condition dictates, Amitabh wrote in a lengthy blog post.

The fake reports also said that Amitabh might get discharged soon. The reports further mentioned that his other tests were also normal, including blood tests and CT scan.

After developing mild symptoms, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were hospitalized last week. Amitabh and Abhishek have been hospitalized since July 11.

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Adgasthya Nanda have tested negative for COVID-19.

Also read: RBSE Ajmer Class 10th Result 2020 expected this week, know details

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App