The new teaser poster was released yesterday ahead of the trailer release at the Olympics 2018 on Wednesday. In 'Incredibles 2,' Elastigirl is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Mr.Incredible navigates the day-to-day heroics of "normal" life at home with Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack, whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Edna Mode will also return for the second instalment of the superhero movie.

We just have a couple of more months to hold up now for Incredibles 2, Brad Bird’s long, long, hotly anticipated follow-up to his phenomenal, Pixar-created 2004 superhuman experience. Two new secret blurbs have touched base for the film, with the principal fixing to the way that the group of effective individuals are back in real life. The story for the new motion picture commences negligible minutes after the first finished, however this time Helen Parr’s Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob – AKA Mr Incredible – (Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (Sarah Vowell) and Dash (Huck Milner) to explore the everyday heroics of typical life. The first trailer will drop during the Olympics 2018 on February 14, 2018, Wednesday.

It’s an intense change for everybody, made harder by the way that the family is as yet ignorant of infant Jack-Jack’s developing superpowers. At the point when another miscreant brings forth a splendid and perilous plot, the family and Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) must figure out how to cooperate once more, which is less demanding said than done, notwithstanding when they’re all Incredible. Sounds great to us. The second of the two appeared a short time back, tied in with New York Fashion Week and highlights the universally adored garments planning virtuoso, Edna Mode (who will be back and voiced once again by Bird).

Finally, in the entirely-expected-but-encouraging news, musical god and pun fiend Michael Giacchino is back at work on the score for the new movie, hitting Twitter with a video to confirm it. Given how much his music for the original enlivened the first film, it’s fun to anticipate what he’ll do for the sequel. As the Edna poster mentions, the film will see US screens on 15 June, while UK audiences will have to wait until 13 July.